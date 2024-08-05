What Christopher Luxon didn’t want to hear from Māori at iwi leaders forum: Marama Royal

THREE KEY FACTS:

In a report to the United Nations, New Zealand’s coalition Government of National-Act and NZ First has been described as the most racist in years.

Experts say policy changes that include scrapping Māori-led programmes will harm communities and put New Zealand’s ‘great reputation’ at risk.

Since the Government came to power 10 months ago, there has been a swelling of resistance to perceived attacks and fears over the unravelling of Māori rights.

Marama Royal has been a director of the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust Board since 2O1O and served as chairwoman since 2O17. She has extensive experience in strategic planning, relationship management, leadership, governance and organisational change. She is passionate about achieving positive outcomes for whānau, especially our kaumātua.

OPINION

Kia ora e te pirimia and the ministers and officials who you have brought with you to meet with us.

I need to speak very frankly with you all. This hui has come at a time of great hurt, frustration and sense of despair for many of the hundreds of thousands of iwi Māori that this forum collectively represents.

This mamae was at the ngako of the kōrero that the forum engaged in for much of yesterday afternoon as we collectively continued to feel ignored in the policies and decisions of the Government.

In the last seven days iwi Māori have seen a further dismantling of some of the hard-fought gains that we have been able to achieve in recent years, in our efforts for justice and parity for the voice of our people. There have been moves to shut the window of hope provided by the Court of Appeal in its ruling regarding the rights of iwi Māori to our foreshore and seabed. Late last week we learned that the Crown is challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal.

Prime Minister and National Party leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Claire Trevett

Earlier this week, efforts to silence the voice of Māori from the local government decision-making table was accelerated with the final reading of legislation that will see councils now having to hold referendums on whether Māori wards will continue.

Many iwi here today have submitted our opposition to the repeal of section 7AA of Oranga Tamariki Act, which ensures practical commitment to the principles of the Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and strategic partnerships with iwi.

In February at the ICF hui we delivered 11 clear messages and expectations to you and to your delegation. Many of these expectations and our frustrations were repeated in May in Tauranga, to a fresh delegation from the Government, many of whom have joined us again today. The feeling from iwi Maori is that we are being ignored, which dominated our kōrero yesterday among the iwi leaders.

We must ask the question, where to from here, if our voice and our expectations continue to be ignored.

This is not how partnership works. This is not underpinned by tika pono me te aroha. This feels very personal and targeted against Māori, and the expectations of those in this room. This is what has led to the mamae, frustration and uncertainty among our people.

In your kōrero delivered at Waitangi in February, you talked about a “united, stable and prosperous future”, and of the need to “right the historical wrongs”, a process that required “generosity of spirit of both iwi and Crown to restore mana”. Of the the treaty being “our past our present and our future”.

The actions of the past week, which follow on from what feels like a strategy to target the gains of our people, will not restore mana and acknowledge the Treaty as being our past, our present and our future.

Pirimia, you have attained leadership in business at the highest level in Aotearoa and internationally. You are a leader who brings strong faith with you. Tell us, how would you respond if a partner treated you as iwi Māori have been treated?

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei hosted last week's iwi chairs forum in Tāmaki Makaurau.

I, as the host chair of the forum, have grappled with finding the words to capture the mamae of the forum. Words that do justice to the wide-ranging and consistent kōrero that came through loud and clear, yesterday in our kōrero. And I need to be clear, that the messages and the passionate way they were delivered was a direct reflection of the voices from so many across our whānau, and the laments of so many of our people. When we leave this hui today and meet with our people, they will ask us, “what did you say to the Crown to bring an end and reverse the heavy burden and fresh injustice which are being delivered upon our people?”

So, I ask you on behalf of our collective peoples, when will we be brought along on this journey, as your Tiriti partner. When will our place as partners, and the value and benefit we have to offer, be recognised in the policy and direction of the Crown.

Act leader David Seymour, National Party leader Christopher Luxon, and NZ First leader Winston Peters.

The iwi chairs forum comes together every quarter, our pou chairs and lead technician’s hui often and engage regularly with your ministers and officials, and sometimes the discussions are positive, however, there is engagement and there has been some progress.

As you and your ministers moved around and interacted with the six regions made up this morning, you would have heard of many of the special projects and kaupapa that each hapū and iwi are engaging in their rohe to revitalise their communities, to support their people. We see hear and live the hardship of our people every day. This is at the heart of our kōrero with you today pirimia.

Nō reira e te pirimia, e te kāwantanga, koutou kei ngā pūpūtarakihi o ngā taiwhatiwhati kōrero, kua pari mai ki mua i tēnei taiopenga rangatira kua utaina mai ki Te Waitematā e tere nei. Tēnā koutou, tēnā koutou, huri i te tātou whare. Tēnā tātou katoa.

