Te Arikinui builds on historic ties with the British royal family during London visit

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po is in London this week strengthening longstanding ties between the Kīngitanga and the British royal family, continuing a relationship established by her tūpuna more than a century ago.

Alongside her delegation, Te Arikinui met with HRH Prince William, where it is understood discussions focused on a range of kaupapa, including environmental leadership, indigenous perspectives and collective efforts to address growing global social challenges.

Photo: Kiingitanga

The meeting reflects the enduring relationship between the Kīngitanga and the Crown, while also signalling the growing international presence of Māori leadership on the world stage.

Rāhui Papa, who is part of the delegation, says the connections being reinforced today are testament to the history and continue to provide opportunities and benefits for Māori communities.

“Ko te whaiwhai i ngā tapuwae o ōna tupuna. Ko tana tupuna a Te Rata, kotahi mano iwa rau tahi tekau kau ma wha te tau i tātu mai a Te Rata ki roto o Ingarangi a Tupu Taingākawa otirā i tutaki ki a Kingi Hori i tēra wā i mua tātā tonu i te pakanga tuatahi o te ao.”

The visit also coincides with celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of The King’s Trust, where Te Arikinui has supported a group of rangatahi Māori entrepreneurs currently in London through The King’s Trust Aotearoa New Zealand.

Photo: Kiingitanga

According to the Kīngitanga, the entrepreneurs are connecting with international founders and innovators while building global relationships and support networks aimed at strengthening Māori enterprise in Aotearoa. The delegation has attended several events throughout the week focused on youth leadership, entrepreneurship and community impact.

Rāhui Papa says the success and visibility of the rangatahi reflects the strength of Māori leadership, innovation and enterprise, and highlight the importance of creating opportunities for future generations to succeed internationally while remaining grounded in their identity and values.

Photo: Kiingitanga

“Whether at home or on the world stage, Te Arikinui’s leadership is about creating pathways for our people, particularly rangatahi, to thrive.”

The London visit follows Te Arikinui’s recent trip to Canada, where she met with indigenous leaders and First Nations communities to discuss cultural revitalisation, indigenous sovereignty and environmental stewardship. The visit further strengthened relationships between Māori and indigenous nations abroad, while continuing Te Arikinui’s focus on building international indigenous alliances and advancing kaupapa for future generations.