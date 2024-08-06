‘Love U Bro day’ for men’s mental health

The initiative challenges men to write 'Love U Bro' on their faces throughout the entire day of September 6th.

A new mental health initiative, “Love U Bro Day,” plans to challenge men across the motu to address mental health issues head-on.

The initiative, founded by Matt Brown of “She Is Not Your Rehab,” encourages men to write “Love U Bro” on their faces and continue with their daily activities on September 6. This visible symbol aims to spark conversations and raise awareness about men’s mental health and family violence.

Raising awareness and support

Matt Brown, known for his influential work through “She Is Not Your Rehab,” explains the initiative’s purpose. “It’s a symbol of solidarity and care. By saying ‘Love you bro’ to our friends, we are breaking the silence surrounding men’s mental health. It’s okay to not be okay, and it’s okay to reach out for help.”

Love U Bro. On September 6th, men across the nation come together to change the narrative. How? By wearing their hearts on their faces. Literally. JOIN US at loveubro.org/campaign/love-u-bro/ Take up the challenge to boldly write Love U Bro on your face to raise funds to support mens mental health and family violence initiatives. Posted by She Is Not Your Rehab on Sunday, August 4, 2024

Participants are encouraged to sign up individually or in teams, share their profiles, and seek sponsorship to support the cause. The three-step process involves creating a profile, sharing it to garner support, and dedicating September 6 to raising awareness by sporting the “Love U Bro” message on their faces. The funds raised will support mental health and family violence initiatives, furthering the impact of Brown’s work.

Challenging societal norms

“We live in a world where vulnerability is often seen as weakness,” Brown says. “Societal norms dictate that men should hide their feelings, toughen up, and get over it. This initiative is about challenging those norms and encouraging our tāne to begin these vital conversations.”

“Love U Bro Day” is the latest endeavour in Brown’s mission to change the narrative around men’s mental health and encourage a culture of openness and support. Whether tackling the challenge solo or with mates, this initiative calls on men to take a stand, face up to mental health issues, and show their support for each other in a visible and meaningful way.”