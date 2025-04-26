Boxer Lani Daniels signs with ‘massive’ international promoter

Lani Daniels with local charity boxing promoter Nigel Elliott in Hamilton in July 2024. Photo / Supplied

World champion boxer Lani Daniels (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine) has inked the deal of a lifetime - one which may potentially “set her up” for life - after signing with a force in world boxing promotion.

Boxing writer Benjamin Watt (Ngāpuhi) told Te Ao Māori News on Saturday that the arrangement struck by Daniels with “massive” US-based promoter Salita Promotions is “one of the biggest things that could possibly happen to her.”

“This is probably one of the most important signings of her career.

“She’s signed with a massive international promoter, which will practically set her up for the rest of her career, and probably to the point where she’ll eventually retire near the end.”

Salita Promotions, whose roster includes women’s great Claressa Shields and men’s heavyweight contender Jarrell Miller, announced the signing in an Instagram post on Friday.

“Reigning IBF Light Heavyweight Champion Lani Daniels and WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Che Kenneally join [the] roster with reigning undisputed champ Claressa Shields and super middleweight champ Crews-Dezurn,” the Salita Promotions post stated.

Whether Daniels’ freshly minted deal will see her square off against Shields is still to be seen.

When contacted by Te Ao earlier today, Daniels’ manager John Conway said he could not comment.

However, in June 2023, he did signal that a matchup with Shields was on the wish list.

“There is a couple of leading contenders and it’ll be likely that it’s a two-year plan for a fight eventually with Claressa Shields in America,” Conway said at the time.

However matters unfold, Watt says he is elated for Daniels.

“I’m just really happy for her because it’s a long time coming.

“If you compare it to Geovana Peres, who was a world champion herself before she retired, she didn’t even get that sort of recognition.

“Not a lot of female boxers do, especially female boxers in New Zealand.

“So the fact that Lani Daniels has signed to someone that’s quite significant in the boxing game is a massive deal.”