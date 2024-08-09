‘We Were Dangerous’ feature film celebrates girlhood and resilience

OPINION

The premiere of We Were Dangerous at the New Zealand International Film Festival has captivated audiences with its powerful storytelling and evocative imagery.

Directed by Josephine Stewart-Te Whiu, the film offers a poignant look at girlhood, friendship and resilience, set against the backdrop of 1954 Aotearoa.

She speaks to the importance of representation both on and off the screen. “We don’t see stories about our young women,” she says.

“What is more important is that behind the camera women are making these films and these stories too.”

The story unfolds within Te Motu School for Incorrigible and Delinquent Girls, an institution on a remote island formerly inhabited by lepers. The harsh regime of the matron (played by Rima Te Wiata) contrasts sharply with the spirited rebellion of a trio of girls determined to escape their oppressive environment. Their journey is a testament to the indomitable spirit of youth and the pursuit of freedom.

Erana James, who plays Nelly, reflects on the experience of filming in Christchurch.

“Working down in Christchurch in Ngāti Wheke was really beautiful. So grateful to the iwi down there and letting us tell the story on their whenua. That was really special.”

Rima Te Wiata delivers a standout performance as the matron, balancing the character’s strictness with moments of vulnerability. Her portrayal avoids caricature, revealing layers of humanity beneath the surface. Stephen Tamarapa, as the bumbling caretaker Barry, provides comic relief while highlighting the incompetence of the institution’s authority figures.

The film’s production design transports viewers to the 1950s with meticulous attention to detail. From chipped enamel cups to faded leather brogues, every element of the set feels lived-in and authentic. The stunning landscapes of Banks Peninsula, captured in all their golden glory, enhance the film’s visual appeal.

Currently screening at the New Zealand International Film Festival, We Were Dangerous will be released in cinemas nationwide on August 22. This assured debut from Stewart-Te Whiu is a must-see, promising to leave audiences both moved and inspired.