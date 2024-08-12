Helicopters, search teams deployed in Tiniroto search for five-year-old Kaizer

Police are continuing the search this morning for 5-year-old Kaizer, who was reported missing yesterday afternoon from his Tiniroto, Gisborne, home. Photo: supplied / Police

Search efforts continued on Monday morning for five-year-old Kaizer, who was reported missing from his Tiniroto, Gisborne home on Sunday afternoon.

Around 200 people were searching for the missing boy on Sunday, with efforts recommencing early Monday morning.

Multiple search teams, search and rescue dogs, specialist search groups and a helicopter has been deployed this morning.

The search is focused on the area around Tiniroto Road in the vicinity of Bushy Knoll Road.

Police Search and Rescue will be joined by Land Search and Rescue volunteers, as well as members of the public.

Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Darren Paki said police recognise the overwhelming outpouring of community support after many people have been showing up wanting to help.

“We appreciate there are many people keen to help get Kaizer home to his family.

“At this stage, we are asking that only those with search and rescue skills/experience come forward,” Paki wrote in a statement.

Police are asking those who have the skills/expreince and are available to help, to please phone Gisborne Station on 06 869 0200 or come into the front counter.

Anyone who sees Kaizer is asked to please call 111 immediately, referencing event number P059617641.