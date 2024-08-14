Māori and Pasifika Olympians return home, inspiring the next generation

Another wave of Aotearoa Olympians have touched down on home soil, with these Māori and Pasifika athletes inspiring the next generation of champions.

“I’m doing this for rangatahi as well. [They] see me on TV, they see me around - why can’t they do what I’m doing” says Taiko Torepe-Ormsby (Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Maniapoto), who made his Olympic debut in the men’s 50 metre freestyle this year.

“Especially in the sport of swimming, where [very few] Māori youth are getting into it.”

Kiwi athletes were welcomed with a warm reception and hearty cheers in Tāmaki Makaurau today, after competing in this country’s most successful Olympic campaign to date.

Dame Lisa Carrington (Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki) - Aotearoa’s most decorated Olympian - says the experience was amazing.

“I still can’t believe that we managed to pull off the three golds.”

Māoritanga as a source of power

Aotearoa came away with 20 medals this year, placing 11th on the Olympic medal table.

The champion kayaker acknowledges her Māoritanga as a source of power.

“It’s something I draw strength from, especially in those really tough moments where the pressure [is] really intense,” Carrington says.

She also highlights the significance of integrating Māoritanga within Team NZ’s culture.

“Having the likes of Oriini (Kaipara) and Dave (Jones), it was really special just carrying that culture. You can feel it when you’re there.”

Carrington says the pōhiri in Paris were very special to her.

Kapa haka practice

“Our team were having kapa haka practice leading into the games, so that was also a really special thing for us to do as a team.”

Pacific heritage was also represented in Aotearoa’s ranks, with weightlifter David Liti wearing the fern again in his second Olympic appearance.

Liti has Tongan whakapapa, and says he is honored to represent his country of birth.

“I’m just blessed to be in a position where I can represent not only myself, my family and my friends but also my country of birth and my heritage as well.”

The two-time Commonwealth Games medalist finished eighth in his Olympic conquest, competing in the men’s +102kg division with a total lift of 415kg - a personal best for Liti.

He also spoke on a few hot topics, including the infamous cardboard beds at the Olympic Village, which have received mixed reactions from athletes.

More travel to come

“We shouldn’t be complaining about the simplest thing such as a bed,” he says.

“They’re good, it’s a bed to sleep on, [there’s] a roof over your head - yeah, I can’t complain.”

Liti is happy to be home and will travel to Tonga this week to visit his parents.

Torepe-Ormsby will also enjoy some whānau time here in Aotearoa, before jetting back to the US.

“I’m 20 years old so I have a lot left in me,”

“Definitely gotta set my goals up now - my eight year plan for LA and Brisbane [and see] where I go.”

“Dream that you can achieve’

The athletes were oozing with wisdom today, sharing their advice for the next generation of Olympic hopefuls - particularly young Māori and Pasifika.

“Dream that you can actually achieve what you want to achieve if you just put your mind to it,” Carrington says.

“It took me a while to actually believe I could do more than I thought I could, so I would just encourage them to believe in themselves a bit more.”

Liti also weighed in on the conversation, saying,“Blow your kisses and not your opportunities. When you get the chance, grab it with both hands and just go with it 100 per cent.”