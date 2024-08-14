Stratford District Council votes to keep Māori ward until 2025

Stratford District Council (SDC) has voted to retain its Māori ward and to do a binding poll in the 2025 local government elections to determine the future of the seat from 2028 onwards.

Mayor Neil Volzke said he was disappointed in being put in the position by the coalition government.

“This requirement has shown a total lack of respect for the council to make a decision that affects our community. A ballot is the better of the two options and it is wrong that we don’t have the option of endorsing the earlier decision of council.

“Council’s decision [yesterday], now puts the future of Māori wards in the hands of our community.

“Those enrolled to vote will get to have their say on the matter in a poll to be held in October 2025,” he said.

In a statement, councillors showed great concern about the process undertaken by the National-led government saying there were “inconsistencies reflected in the legislation passed, and the potential for harm and misinformation within the community as a result”.

Important to have different perspectives

Māori ward Councillor Clive Tongaawhikau called his role in the council the eyes, ears and heart of Māori.

“I’m here because my people asked me to be. It’s important for our community to have different perspectives and matauranga around the table when making decisions to benefit and encompass everyone. I hope we can all walk together on this journey, and that retaining the Māori ward for future local elections is seen as a positive outcome for all,” Tongaawhikau said.

Before the future of Māori wards was voted on, the council heard kōrero from Ngapari Nui and Graham Young from Te Runanga o Ngati Ruanui, Anaru Marshall and Sam Tamarapa from Te Kahui Maru, and John Hooker and Emma Gardiner from Te Korowai o Ngaruahine in the public forum.

In the statement the council released about its decision, it said the whole community got better outcomes as a result of having a Māori ward, and it was one of the ways it was honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi.