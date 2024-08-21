New software to track students’ mental health

A mental health initiative is being introduced to more than 20,000 students across 30 primary and secondary schools in West Auckland.

The pilot program features the Pulse platform, software that tracks students’ mental, social, and physical well-being, offering them a discreet way to request help from teachers.

This early intervention technology aims to identify students needing support before issues escalate.

Addressing barriers to emotional expression

Donna Nee, the principal of Henderson North Primary, emphasises the importance of the tech in helping students express emotions that may be difficult to articulate. She notes that many children carry the burdens of their families’ social and financial issues and often struggle to communicate their feelings.

The platform provides a safe space for students to reach out for help in a way that feels familiar and secure, especially in a digital world where they are used to instant feedback.

Empowering teachers with real-time insights

Andrew Sylvester, a well-being specialist from Linewize, highlights the challenge schools face in identifying vulnerable students. The Pulse platform provides teachers with real-time insights into their students’ emotional states, allowing them to intervene proactively. This approach not only helps prevent negative behaviours but also contributes to improved academic outcomes by fostering a supportive learning environment.

A vision for broader impact

Funded by The Trusts, the $71,000 initiative is seen as a potential model for expansion across the region. Chief executive Allan Pollard hopes the program’s success will lead to its adoption in more schools throughout New Zealand, with the platform aligning with the World Health Organisation’s mental health framework. He is optimistic that it will provide crucial support to students nationwide, helping them navigate the complex challenges they face.