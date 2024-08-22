Volcanic cloud from Whakaari/White Island halts flights

The growing cloud as captured by GNZ cameras at Te Kaha at 8am on Thursday. Photo: GNS

This article was first published by RNZ.

An eruption on Whakaari/White Island is causing flight delays.

At least 10 flights were cancelled and three delayed from both Tauranga and Rotorua Airports Thursday morning after an eruption at Whakaari.

GNS Science was currently investigating.

It said last week a new vent detected on Whakaari/White Island, which has been experiencing a minor eruption, was emitting an increase in volcanic ash.

Images showed the column of smoke emitted from Whakaari growing considerably in size in the two hours to 8am.

Air New Zealand said volcanic ash was across the flight path for both airports.

It said it would continue to monitor the cloud, and said any other customers on flights should keep an eye on the Air NZ app in case there were other routes affected.

Increasing volcanic ash has been coming from Whakaari/White Island. Photo: Supplied / GNS Science

Air New Zealand’s chief operational integrity and safety officer Captain David Morgan said the airline was continuing to monitor the movement of the ash.

“The safety of our people and our customers is our utmost priority.”

Air Chathams said it would be monitoring conditions for flights to Whakatāne on Thursday afternoon due to volcanic activity at Whakaari White Island.

Its chief commercial officer Duane Emeny said one of its aircrafts was able to make a return trip to Whakatāne this morning.

Emissions from Whaakari / White Island increasing in size from 6.20am (bottom right) to 8.10am (top left) on Thursday morning. Photo: GNS

- RNZ