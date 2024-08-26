Tainui Group appoints acting CEO as Chris Joblin steps down

Tainui Group Holdings (TGH) has announced a leadership change, with the appointment of Richard Jefferies as acting chief executive.

Jefferies (Ngāti Koroki-Kahukura, Ngāti Raukawa) has been involved with the company for over a decade. His background includes key finance and strategy roles within TGH.

The transition comes as chief executive Chris Joblin steps down from his management responsibilities. Joblin has been with Tainui Group Holdings for 15 years and announced his resignation in June.

Despite stepping away from the role, Joblin will remain with the company to support Jefferies and continue as a director on several TGH subsidiaries until mid-November.

Tainui Group Holdings plans to honour Joblin’s contributions with a farewell event later this year. This event will recognise his 15 years of service and leadership at TGH.

Tainui Group Holdings CEO Chris Joblin, Kmart CEO John Gualtieri, Heeni Katipa representing Kīngi Tūheitia, Tumuaki Hone Thompson, Tainui Group Holdings chair Hinerangi Raumati-Tu'ua and Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate at the opening of the Kmart Distribution Centre at Hamilton's Ruakura Superhub.

Jefferies’ appointment is expected to ensure a smooth transition and continuity in Tainui Group Holding’s leadership, leveraging his deep knowledge of the company to drive future success.

Jefferies’ appointment could not come at a more opportune time given the upcoming commercial projects ahead of the iwi. These include the planning of a new iwi-operated 20-30 supermarket chain to be established across New Zealand.

Te Ao Māori News asked Jefferies and Tainui Group Holdings for comment. Jefferies was unavailable but the company said Jefferies was looking forward as he moved into his new role.