Celebrations as Māori, Pasifika midwifery graduates set record at Ara Institute of Canterbury

The Ara graduates behind Ōhua Midwives, left to right, Kenzie Nahona, Kerianne Harmon-Becks, Ilah Robottom and Toni Weiser. Photo: Ara Institute of Canterbury.

A record number of Māori and Pacific midwifery students have graduated from the Ara Institute of Canterbury.

Among the 10 Māori and two Pasifika graduates, two had babies while studying and all are now either self-employed, or joining the ranks at the hospitals and birthing units around the motu, with four already established in their own whānau Māori-focused practice.

There were 30 midwifery graduates in total from the 2025 cohort.

They began their Bachelor of Midwifery studies at the advent of Te Whatu Ora-funded Te Ara o Hine-Tapu Ora in 2021 - an initiative created to help address the need for more Māori and Pasifika midwives by providing pastoral care, academic and some financial support.

Toni Weiser, one of the four graduate wāhine behind the new Ōhua Midwives practice, said the whole class had a pact to ensure, “no-one was left behind”.

“We had each other’s backs. It felt like we wrapped a korowai of care around each other to ensure we all succeeded,” she said. “There were challenges, especially in the first year, but Jay [Waretini] brought us together, gave us strength and created a whānau vibe.”

Study highlights for Weiser were the national Te Ara o Hine-Tapu Ora hui and fono when Māori and Pasifika students came together with their peers to be immersed in culture and restore mauri.

“We now have connections all over Aotearoa as we head into our practice. For me, finding people to lean into was huge as I evolved as a person through my degree,” she said.

Ara’s Te Ara o Hine-Tapu Ora liaison Jay Waretini said the impact of the size of the cohort and those coming in behind them was immense.

“There is a real shortage of Māori and Pasifika midwives across the country so to have these graduates servicing the community is nothing short of significant.

“We’re doubling the numbers. Each and every one will make a difference,” she said.

“They’ve overcome their barriers, jumped the hurdles, and grounded themselves to be able to cross that [graduation] stage … I’ve never felt pride like this before.”

Waretini acknowledged the support of Dr Kelly Tikao and Ara academic Dr Jaqui Martin in the success of the programme, as well as the connections formed with Ngā Maia Māori Midwives ō Aotearoa, Māori Midwives ki Tahu (a regional body working within Ngāi Tahu), and the Te Puawaitanga ki Otāutahi Trust kaupapa Māori organisation.

“Our entire midwifery staff team has also held space and created change in response to what our ākonga Māori and Pasifika needs are. It’s a whole team effort,” she said.

For all the graduation celebrations last week, Waretini said there was still a way to go.

“With Māori and Pasifika making up just 10% and 5% of all midwives respectively, the workforce crisis is not yet resolved. There is still work to do but we are in much better shape with this latest influx of Māori and Pasifika graduates.

“Our profession has been eagerly awaiting their arrival.”

- Stuff