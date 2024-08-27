Head Hunters forced to forfeit ‘notorious’ Auckland base

The Head Hunters will be forced to forfeit their east Auckland base after the police won a landmark decision against the gang. (Photo: Googlemaps)

The Head Hunters will be forced to forfeit their east Auckland base after the police won a landmark decision against the gang.

The police successfully obtained profit forfeiture orders to the tune of almost $15 million in assets and property.

The property includes the gang’s notorious Mt Wellington pad.

The decision issued from the Auckland High Court on Tuesday comes off the back of an investigation that spanned nearly a decade.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says the forfeiture orders come to a total value of $14.8m against the President of the Head Hunters, Wayne Doyle, under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

“I am delighted with today’s decision which is substantial and deals a blow to the operations of the Head Hunter’s largest chapter, based in east Auckland.

“This sends a very clear message to all gangs and organised crime groups profiting from the misery they create in our communities – police will come for you,” Coster said.

Under the operation, police restrained several major Head Hunter assets including the East Chapter Headquarters based at 232 Marua Road, Mt Wellington.

The High Court’s decision also orders the forfeiture of around $275k in cash located at the Marua Road pad during a search warrant in 2017.

Other Auckland properties listed in the forfeiture included addresses in Freeman’s Bay, New Lynn and Mt Wellington.

Funds held in two bank accounts and a vehicle will also be forfeited to the Crown.

Coster said this process was one of the most lengthy and complex ever undertaken by the police.

“This is part of a sustained focus across police on targeting and disrupting the operations of organised criminal groups through means available to us through criminal or civil proceedings.”

“This decision confirms what police have long known in that Mr Doyle sits at the pinnacle of the Head Hunters, and holds an extremely influential position.”

“Mr Doyle set up the East Chapter of the Head Hunters so as to promote, and profit from, the criminal offending of its members who pay a portion of their ill-gotten gains directly to him,” Coster said.

The Head Hunters gang formed in the east Auckland suburb of Glen Innes in 1967.

Various chapters have since sprung up around Auckland and elsewhere, including in Wellington and Christchurch.

Wayne Doyle has been head of the east Auckland chapter since 1995.

- Stuff