‘A man of great vision and wisdom’ - Lady Tureiti Moxon pays tribute to Kiingi Tuheitia

Lady Tureiti Moxon and Kiingi Tūheitia at the opening of Taakiri Tuu in April 2024. Photo: supplied

Māori health leader, Lady Tureiti Moxon, has paid tribute to Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII calling him “a man of great vision and wisdom for his people”.

She recalled him gifting the name for ‘Taakiri Tuu’ for her wellness and diagnostic centre, which he had officially opened in April 2024.

“He opened the whare sharing our vision of mana motuhake, as he did with a number of our other buildings at Te Kōhao Health.

“‘Taakiri Tuu’ was also the name that was given to Hui-ā-Motu, his call for unison across the motu which we will continue to reflect on as part of his legacy in the coming days especially.

“So, for us this is a great loss. My heart and our prayers go out to his whānau and Makau Ariki Te Atawhai.”

She shared that the king had a special relationship with Te Kōhao Health and with Kirikiriroa Marae as did his mother Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu.

“He was a beloved patron of Kirikiriroa Marae, alongside his wife, Makau Ariki Te Atawhai who is our cherished patron here at Te Kōhao Health. Both celebrated our journey over the years with us.

“We’ve always felt very closely connected with them and with the Kiingitanga itself, because it has always been a symbol of unity throughout the country, and he completely exemplified that.

Lady Tureiti Moxon and Kiingi Tūheitia at the opening of Taakiri Tuu in April 2024. Photo / supplied

“In his words and deeds, he focused on not only on uniting his people at home but also whānau in the Pacific, particularly those of royal bloodlines, through bringing them to Tūrangawaewae,” she wrote.

Moxon remembered the Hui-ā-motu at Tūrangawaewae earlier this year, which saw around 10,000 people attend the marae after the king sent a royal proclamation.

“He called the people to unity over the anti-Māori policies and anti-Māori stance of the coalition government. We all heard his call and went to tautoko – all proud to be Māori.”