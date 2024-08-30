Bridge bearing Kiingi Tuheitia’s name opened on the morning of his death

Photo from the Peacocke Bridge Official Opening/Blessing in Hamilton, Waikato, New Zealand on Friday, 30 August, 2024. Photography by Mike Walen / KeyImagery Photography. Copyright: © 2024 Hamilton City Council.

On the morning Aotearoa woke up to the tragic news of Kiingi Tuheitia’s death, a new bridge in Kirikiriroa | Hamilton bearing the late king’s name was opened.

Te Ara Pekapeka Bridge was formally opened by representatives of the Kiingitanga, as an overcast dawn reflected solemn feelings of many across the motu.

Hamilton City Council said the name, gifted by mana whenua, means ‘pathway of the bat’, reflecting the design of the bridge to protect pekapeka-tou-roa (long-tailed bat) that live in the area.

Kiingi Tuheitia’s name is engraved on a plaque on the bridge.

Earlier that morning, the Kiingitanga announced the death of Kiingi Tuheitia, who had just celebrated 18 years on the throne.

Tributes have flowed throughout the day from prominent leaders in te iwi Māori have gathered at Tūrangawaewae Marae while others have made plans to travel and join the tangi processions in the coming days.

Leaders from across the world, as well as political leaders in Aotearoa, have joined the chorus of voices offering their condolences to Kiingi Tuheitia’s whānau and iwi.