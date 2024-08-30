Northland iwi to hold hui on Sunday for Kiingi Tuheitia tangi

Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori ward councillor Penetaui Kleskovic has made a call for all Tai Tokerau tribes and Ngāpuhi Nui Tonu to attend a meeting Sunday, following the death of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

“Kia tau nga manaakitanga, kia māturuturu ngā atawhainga ki waenga tonu i a Waikato, ā, te ao maori katoa. Pakū ana te rongo kua hinga a Tuheitia, rere ana ngā kupu poroporoaki i runga i Te Kāhui Ariki o tēnei Kauri tūpatapata kua hinga. Tāria te wā, horapa ana tōna waka ki te taonga o te kōrero.

“Let the blessings and welfare be bestowed upon Waikato, and throughout Māoridom. The resounding announcement of Tuuheitia’s passing prompts my words of condolence to the royal family, with this great chief that has fallen. He will be ennobled with an outpour of obituaries at this time.”

The Kauri tree has fallen, the echo is great, the Maori King has passed. — Penetaui Kleskovic

The hui will take place at 6pm on Sunday, September 1 at Māhurehure Marae, Point Chevalier, Auckland.

“This is to prepare ourselves from the North to pay our respects, to visit Tūrangawaewae Marae and uphold the dignity of the tangihanga.

“It’s important that we have a great level of northern readiness for this historic occasion.”

The North will all be expected to converge on Tūrangawaewae on Monday, September 2.

“All inquiries to either myself or Julian Wilcox. Please note I’ve spoken with Hone Harawira, and this is the kaupapa that the north must be united. Uncle is our rangatira, the member on the Tekau Mā Rua (King’s Council).”