Patched gang members shown celebrating Māori wards vote despite ban on regalia

Several Mongrel Mob members were wearing their regalia at a council vote in Hawke’s Bay. Photo: Hawke’s Bay Regional Council

The Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has come under criticism after patched gang members were seen inside council chambers despite a ban being in place on gang regalia in public.

Video was shot on Wednesday at a vote on whether to keep Māori wards and shows several Mongrel Mob members wearing their regalia.

The small group were filmed doing a haka after the vote to retain the council’s Māori constituencies had taken place.

Associate Justice Minister David Seymour has since criticised the council for allowing the gang members on site.

“This display shows exactly why ACT’s coalition commitment for Hawke’s Bay residents to have their say by secret ballot is so important. It also shows a council with seriously out-of-touch priorities, a very good example of councils not focusing on their core job.”

Seymour added, “For ratepayers struggling to make ends meet in the face of double-digit rate hikes, and who are concerned about crime in their local communities, having to watch their council grandstand with gang members must be a hard pill to swallow. This is exactly the sort of out of touch behaviour Kiwis are sick of.”

Local Government Minister Simeon Brown told the Herald gang patches were already banned in public buildings.

“Gang insignia should not be on display in a council chamber ... as Minister of Local Government, I expect councils to uphold the law,” he said.

The Prohibition of Gang Insignia in Government Premises Act 2013 prohibits the display of gang insignia on premises of departments of the public service, the Police, Crown entities, local authorities, and schools.

‘Well-behaved and respectful’

In a statement, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council defended its actions.

“The regional council has not previously needed a gang-related policy,” a spokesperson said.

“Gang members arrived part way through a council meeting in an already packed council chamber and it would have been inappropriate to deal with their arrival in those circumstances.

“All people who attended the meeting were well-behaved and respectful of the council process, and there was no intimidation by any party.

“We will talk to other councils to understand if they have policies in place and how that works for them.”

The presence of the gang members overshadowed the vote that took place, with the council deciding unanimously to keep Māori wards.

The result means there will be a binding poll at the next local government election in 2025.

- Stuff