Iwi across the motu gather for Kiingi Tuheitia

Iwi from Tauranga and Te Waipounamu have issued the call to pay respects to Kiingi Tuheitia in coming days.

Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui and Ngāti Pūkenga posted to their Facebook pages offering transport to the venue on the day.

“Tōia mai ngā herenga i waenga i a tātou o Tauranga Moana. Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Pūkenga, anei te whakakotahitanga o te moana kia eke kotahi tātou ki Tūrangawaewae kia tangihia ngā roimata i te rirohanga o tō tātou Kiingi Māori, Kiingi o te Kotahitanga, Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

“Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Pūkenga are calling to go together as Tauranga Moana to pay our respects to the Kiingitanga in the loss of our Māori King, The king of unity, King Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.”

A bus will depart on Monday from Huria and Whareroa marae for Tūrangawaeawae marae in Ngāruawāhia.

Ngāi Tahu will also be heading to Tūrangawaewae Marae.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kiingi Tuheitia Pōtatau Te Wherowhero Tuawhitu.

“Our thoughts today are with Te Makau Ariki, their children and mokopuna, Te Whare Ariki, and Waikato-Tainui iwi. This is a significant loss for Te Ao Māori, and for our nation.”