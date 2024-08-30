Kiingi Tuheitia: Ariki across the world pay tribute

Heartfelt messages from leaders around the world have poured in following the death of Kiingi Tuheitia.

Hawaii’s governor, Josh Green, took to social media to recognise the king’s significance and legacy.

“Today, we grieve the loss of King Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII of Aotearoa. We and our Pasifika neighbors are blessed that he was able to join us at FestPAC here in Hawai‘i this past June.”

Green said the king left with a legacy of unity and strength, which energised the Pacific.

Kiingi Tuheitia met Hawaii's Governor General Josh Green at the Pacific Traditional Leaders Forum and FestPAC earlier this year. Photo / Governor Josh Green.

“We are one ‘ohana, bound by the vast ocean that connects our lands, our traditions and our hearts. King Tuheitia reminded us that we are not just people of the Pacific — we are its soul, its custodians.

“The entirety of Pasifika mourns this profound loss. May we continue to celebrate, protect, and nurture the legacy left behind by leaders like King Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, as we carry forward the mantle of stewardship for our beloved Oceania. "

Kiingi Tuheitia met Green earlier this year for an annual series of meetings between Pacific leaders to discuss issues of regional and international concern such as climate change and environmental protection.

“Jaime and I had the privilege of meeting with him many times during the festival, and we shared a commitment to the rich tapestry of cultures that bind the Pacific together.

“Rest in peace, King Tuheitia. Your spirit lives on in the hearts of all who call the Pacific home.”

New Zealand’s British high commissioner Iona Thomas also left messages on social media.

“Saddened to hear the news of the sudden passing of Kiingi Tūheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, a man of great kindness and dedicated to peace. I express my greatest sympathies to his whānau and all who are mourning the Māori King.”

New Zealand's British high commissioner Iona Thomas with Kiingi Tuheitia. Photo / Iona Thomas.

Back home, former prime minister Helen Clark said she was saddened by the news of Kiingi Tuheitia’s passing.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Kingi Tuheitia’s whanau and the Kingitanga throughout Aotearoa at this very sad time. Ka aroha hoki.”

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark.

Switzerland’s ambassador to New Zealand, Victor Vavricka, said: “Moved to learn about the passing of the Māori King, Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII. All my thoughts are with the Kiingitanga family and Tainui people. Rest in peace.”

Ambassador Viktor Vavricka. Photo/ FDFA

Earlier, Pacific Islands Forum secretary-general Baron Waqa said it was “devastating” to receive the news as the meeting was finishing in Tonga.

“The whole of the Pacific will mourn his passing.”

Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown said his country would be mourning the Māori king and remembering the great things he had done.

“Haera rā e te ariki.

“Memories that stick out of the Māori king is a person with such strong belief in his people, his humbleness, his humility that he carried, but also his very strong mana that he carried with him as well,” he said.

Winston Peters and Deputy Prime Minster Samiu Vaipulu at the Prime Minister's office in Tonga.

Tonga Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku Sioasi Sovaleni said the king’s passing was very sad news.

“I’m sure that the people of Tonga feel the loss of this great leader of the Pacific,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with New Zealand.”

Hu’akavameiliku said Tonga’s King Tupou VI was currently in New Zealand, and the relationship between Aotearoa and Tonga was strengthened by the ties between the two royal families.

The Netherlands’ ambassador to New Zealand, Ard van der Vorst, also responded to the news.

“At this difficult moment my thoughts are with the Kingitanga family and Tainui people. May his legacy inspire to continue to build a future as he envisioned. Rest in peace.”

Chinese Ambassador Wang Xiaolong. Photo / Chinese Embassy in New Zealand.

The Chinese Ambassador to New Zealand Wang Xiaolong sent his deepest condolences to Kingi Tuheitia’s whānau and to all people of Aotearoa New Zealand.

“I had the privilege of meeting and talking with him at several events and was deeply impressed by his love for the people and his support for a friendly and cooperative relationship between China and New Zealand. May Kingi Tuteitia rest in peace!”

The High Commission of Canada also extended its condolences: “Our thoughts are with his whānau and all those mourning this great loss.”

Additional reporting by RNZ