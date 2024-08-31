Luxon and former prime ministers share fond memories of Kiingi Tuheitia

Luxon spoke at Turangawaewae remembering his last conversation with Kiingi Tuheitia just over a week ago.

Christopher Luxon made a mad dash from Tonga to Ngāruawāhia overnight to honour Kiingi Tuheitia, in an emotional speech that praised his leadership and legacy on kotahitanga.

The PM recalled his last conversation with Kiingi Tuheitia just over a week ago where he thanked the Māori King for his warm hospitality.

Luxon said Tuheitia spoke with optimism and positivity, laughed, was kind and gracious, and that would be the King he remembered.

“I would not know that that would be our last conversation, you have gone too early,” Luxon said, his voice trembling with emotion.

The Prime Minister reiterated what he’d said at koroneihana in that Tuheitia built on the legacy of his mother Te Atairangikaahu. Luxon said the King was a leader whose commitment to the kiingitanga, Māori and all New Zealanders has been felt across the whole country.

“Just a week ago at this very place, you said ‘we need to focus on getting in the waka and working together. Mana motuhake has room for everyone.’ And you said, ‘growing together is crucial’”.

“We’ve come a long way as a country and we can go even further. We heard you, kotahitanga, unity this is the pathway forward.”

At koroneihana Luxon said he’d follow in the footsteps of National Party predecessors and today he repeated that notion and acknowledged Jenny Shipley, Sir Doug Graham and Don McKinnon who were with him today.

He brought messages from Jim Bolger, Bill English and John Key who couldn’t be there in attendance, but shared fond memories of their interactions with the late Māori King.

Kotahitanga and mana motuhake for all

Former National Prime Minister Jenny Shipley said he’s had an important reign, singling out the profound impact he’d had on the national conversation this year, not only for Māori but for all.

“His call to the four winds, to think about what it takes to come together around kotahitanga I think is an important message of its time,” Shipley said.

“I also think he’s in a very spirited way, encouraged us all to be confident in who we are, that wonderful statement of, you know, be Maori, every day, all day long. And I was here at that moment, when he said that, and I remember feeling the ripple as a pākeha as well As for Māori.”

Shipley said she’s had many Pākehā friends who were encouraged by his words to think about who they were as individuals as well as a collective, which she believes to be the legacy he’s gifted Aotearoa, as well as the challenge he’s set for it.

Jenny Shipley reflects on Tuheitia's important reign and talk of mana motuhake for all

She said that while being Pākehā, King Tuheitia’s talk of mana motuhake was to find strength in oneself and work together to determine the future.

“Kotahitanga, you know, strive for unity and as a woman leader, unity doesn’t mean we are the same. It means we value and respect our differences,” she said.

“I think the king was inviting us to think about social inclusion, ways in which we value and respect difference, and we cherish who we are.”

Shipley was asked about Treaty Principles Bill, abolishment of section 7AA of the Oranga Tamariki Act, the disestablishment of Te Aka Whai Ora, and other perceived attacks on Māori, and whether they raise concerns on the relationship between Māori and the Crown.

Shipley said she didn’t think it was the day to speak to those issues but would be happy to at another stage.

Instead, she said its a day of reflection, reverence and memory, acknowledging her sympathy to the whānau.

Continuing the legacy of Te Atairangikaahu

Doug Graham, a former minister for Treaty of Waitangi negotiations, said while he didn’t have a lot to do with Kingi Tuheitia, he was close with his mother.

“I just had such enormous respect for her. That she could say anything at all, and I’d do it, which was not a very good place to be when you’re representing the crown.”

“The Kiingitanga is a wonderful institution, and I haven’t the slightest doubt it will continue to provide the leadership it always has.”

He said he wasn’t close enough to know Tuheitia’s legacy but remembered doing final negotiations and Dame Te Ataitangikaahu was in the room next door and still they felt her overwhelming presence.

“She led the way, and I don’t doubt that he followed in her footsteps, and has done the same. And I don’t doubt that the next one will too.”