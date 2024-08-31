Watch: Pōwhiri for nearly 1000 visitors at Tūrangawaewae Marae for Kiingi Tuheitia

Around a thousand people from Tainui Waka have flooded into Tūrangawaewae this morning as the second day of the late Māori King’s tangihanga officially gets underway.

The pōwhiri officially started around 8 am Saturday morning, one of many to come in the days ahead as the marae welcomes thousands more who wish to pay their respects to Kiingi Tuheitia.

A sea of black, mournful clothing and grief-stricken faces walked slowly onto the Marae, placing koha on their way through the door.

The first two days of the tangihanga period (Friday and Saturday) are marked for Tainui Waka to grieve the loss of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

Some guests from outside of Tainui Waka have been permitted to pay their respects as well, with Police Commissioner Andrew Coster in attendance with fellow Police colleagues.

Christopher Luxon, speaking from Tonga yesterday, said he intended to visit Tūrangawaewae today, with a number of other politicians, including former Prime Ministers, also expected to attend with him.

Two pōwhiri will be held each day in order to accommodate the vast number of mourners expected to attend.

From Sunday, the first day of September, Tūrangawaewae will open up to allow more visitors from across the motu in to pay their respects.

Late last night, plans for Kiingi Tuheitia’s tangi were issued by the Kiingitanga, along with advisories for visitors planning to attend.

