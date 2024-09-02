‘Rush’ for Auckland bottle shop licences ahead of new rules

A two-year freeze on new off-licence applications comes into force on September 16. (Michael Discenza/Unsplash)

A group determined to tackle the number of new bottle shops says there has been a burst of licencing applications ahead of stiffer new rules.

The Local Alcohol Policy (LAP) comes into force for Auckland this month and will immediately slap a two year freeze on new liquor shops.

Secretary of Communities Against Alcohol Harm lawyer Grant Hewison said they’ve noticed a ‘rush’ of new applications in the last three to four months.

“Perhaps in anticipation that this LAP will take effect,” Hewison said.

The LAP, which outlines the location, number and trading hours for alcohol businesses in different areas, was adopted by Auckland Council in August.

The two year freeze on applications prevents new-off licence bottle shops in Auckland city and 23 other suburbs. It comes into effect on September 16.

This means any application to open an off-licence in these areas is likely to be declined for the next two years, unless a very high threshold is met.

Hewison said the LAP will make a significant difference in reducing alcohol-related harm in Auckland’s most vulnerable communities.

He said they knew of a new bottle shop application in Henderson out west, Milldale north of Auckland, Manurewa, and some other recent ones in the CBD.

Secretary of Communities Against Alcohol Harm lawyer, Grant Hewison. (Chris Skelton/Stuff)

Hewison said the implementation of the LAP will make it harder for new liquor shops to set up, with stricter restrictions after the two-year freeze.

“The community has responded to that [applications], we have a number of objections that have come through to those stores and that would go through the District Licensing Committee processes.

According to council, there have been 139 new liquor licence applications between May and August.

These included those who had taken over a business, that already had an existing licence.

Of the 139 applications, two were for clubs, 22 for off-licences, and 115 for on-licence.

An on-licence premises includes pubs, taverns, hotels, restaurants and cafes, while a club premises include sports clubs and RSA’s.

Hewison said now that the LAP had been adopted, it will slow down new off-licence applications, or stop it.

“It will make a significant difference, in terms of creating the right framework within which the community can still oppose liquor stores, if they want to set up.”

Auckland councillor Josephine Bartley said since 2018, there have been 9490 liquor licence applications and only 25 were refused.

“So that means our communities will need to continue fighting and objecting.”

The second part of the LAP, maximum trading hours with a 9pm closing time for all off-licence stores, will come into place on December 9.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.