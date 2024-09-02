Sharp increase in crowd size at Tuurangawaewae Marae for tangihanga day four

The number of people arriving at Tuurangawaewae Marae this morning to pay respects to Kiingi Tuheitia for this morning’s pōwhiri has doubled, according to sources on the ground.

Reporter Riria Dalton-Reedy, after reporting in a live special this morning, said those who were there yesterday saw “around 3000 people” and believed the crowd size had shot up to around 6000 today.

“The crowd size has doubled today.”

Riria is one of a number of reporters on the ground, joining a collaborative effort by multiple Māori news media teams and organisations to bring live coverage of the tangihanga from Tuurangawaewae.

Riria Dalton-Reedy reports live from Tuurangawaewae Marae as a crowd of thousands gathers.

Ngāpuhi Nui Tonu, Ngāti Kahungunu, and Mataatua whānui are all among the iwi who’ve arrived at Tuurangawaewae this morning.

Speaking on the phone once the pōwhiri began, Riria said “at least a kilometre” of the main road through Ngāruawāhia was filled with people.

She said despite the crowd sizes, Māori Wardens were doing exemplary mahi “directing the crowds to where they need to go”.

Mourners gather outside Tuurangawaewae Marae on Monday morning.

She also reiterated that Tuurangawaewae Marae is equipped to handle such vast sizes.

“Te Marae o te Motu, they call it.”