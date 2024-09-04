Miraka’s green launch supports its kaitiakitanga objectives

Māori-owned dairy company Miraka has launched New Zealand’s first green hydrogen dual-fuel milk collection tanker, which it expects to achieve a significant reduction in CO2 emissions.

Miraka is already the world’s first dairy processing company to use renewable geothermal energy, and Miraka chair Bruce Scott said today marked another significant milestone.

The initiative is part of the company’s kaitiakitanga objectives and greenhouse gas emission reduction from on-farm milk collection is one of its key goals.

“This new vehicle aligns with our founders’ kaitiakitanga vision and values and our commitment to environmental care, supporting Aotearoa New Zealand’s transition to a low-carbon future,” Scott said.

Miraka’s dairy plant has one of the world’s lowest manufacturing carbon emissions footprints, emitting 92 per cent less CO2 than traditional coal-fired dairy factories.

“Although hydrogen-powered vehicles are still an emerging technology, we believe green hydrogen represents the most environmentally appropriate energy source for heavy freight,” Miraka chief executive Karl Gradon said.

“Our green hydrogen dual-fuel tanker is designed to reduce milk collection CO2 emissions by approximately 35 per cent per vehicle, benefiting te taiao, the environment and our community.”

Gradon said the company was proud to reach the milestone and wished to acknowledge its transport and hydrogen partners - Central Transport Ltd and Halcyon Power, for their support.

A year ago today, Miraka, Central Transport and Halcyon set up a partnership and established a rural hydrogen hub, which Gradon said they hope to expand nationwide in the future.

“Launching our first green hydrogen dual-fuel milk collection tanker one year later is a tremendous achievement, which we look forward to seeing rolled out across the fleet,” he said.

Halycon Power is Aotearoa’s first commercial-scale green hydrogen plant, established under a joint venture between Japan’s Obayashi Corporation and Tūaropaki Trust.

Tūaropaki is a cornerstone shareholder in Miraka and provides geothermal energy and steam for the Miraka dairy plant through its Mokai Power Station. And Halycon will supply the green hydrogen for the new milk collection tanker.

Tūaropaki’s general manager culture and legacy Tahana Tippett-Tapsell said the rural hydrogen hub embodied Tūaropaki Trust’s vision of a sustainable circular economy.

“The developments here at Mokai show our investment in geothermal energy for process heat, clean power generation and green hydrogen production can be a low emissions contributor to our economy. Halcyon Power is a proud supporter of this drive,” Tippett-Tapsell said.