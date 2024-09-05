Māori ward safe in South Wairarapa – for now

A 2021 hikoi in Martinborough in in support of Māori wards Photo / Local Democracy Reporting

A unanimous vote has locked in South Wairarapa’s Māori ward for the 2025 triennium.

Councillors heard from those for and against the ward at Wednesday’s strategy working committee, and were unwavering on their decision last year to establish one.

Under direction from the coalition government, the council must now also run a binding poll to determine the future of the Māori ward for 2028 and 2031.

“I would like to take this opportunity to level the harshest possible criticism I can to our central government for putting us in this position,” councillor Rebecca Gray said.

Deputy mayor Melissa Sadler-Futter said she was disappointed the council had been forced to relitigate decisions it made last year.

“Regardless of which side of the debate you sit on, if you feel disappointed or angry, I suggest you should be disappointed and angry with our central government, not this committee table.”

She said if people were cross at the $20,000 cost to run a binding poll, “be cross at the right people, and be cross at the central government”.

Herewini Ammunson, of Papawai Marae and Ngāti Moe, told elected members that establishing a Māori ward was a step towards the fulfilment of Māori rights under Te Tiriti o Waitangi, “specifically partnership, embodied in a seat at the governance table”.

Andrea Rutene, of the council’s Māori standing committee, implored elected members to “uphold the mana” of the decision they made last year to establish a Māori ward.

“We feel we have a right to have a voice of significance that can contribute in a way that is meaningful,” she said.

“We want you to vote on the right side of history.”

On the other side of the issue, resident John Errington urged council to rescind its decision and said there was nothing to suggest the district as a whole had been disadvantaged by not having a Māori ward.

He said councillors must be “individually very sure” that a binding poll would be in favour of a Māori ward, “otherwise they are just wasting our money”.

He said historically binding polls to establish a Māori ward had not been successful for other councils.

Tūtira mai ngā iwi (Stand together people) was sung at the end of public participation, bringing some to tears.

The unanimous decision to retain the Māori ward for the 2025 election was ratified at a full extraordinary council meeting in the afternoon.

Mayor Martin Connelly said it was unfortunate that the decision would come at a cost to ratepayers due to the poll “but be very aware of who has imposed that cost - the coalition governnment”.

Councillors Aaron Woodcock and Alistair Plimmer were not in attendance.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.



