“I rode for my tūpuna” 15-year-old arrives at Parliament with a message to support local Māori awards

Māori wards schoolboy campaigner Jack Karetai-Barrett has reached his final destination in Wellington on his quest to push the case for Māori wards.

He was met by a crowd which included Wellington Mayor, Tory Whānau, Māori ward councillors, Nikau Wii Neera and Toni Boynton and other supporters, including Jack’s proud whānau.

The 15-year-old cycled from Whakatāne to Te Whanganui-a-Tara during his school holidays to deliver a letter to Parliament explaining why Māori wards matter - covering almost 1,000 kilometres over 11 days.

Jack Karetai-Barrett speaking to those gathered on Parliament after arriving on his pahikara in Te Whanganui-a-Tara

“I rode for my whānau. I want my future children to grow up in a country where their voices are heard, in every council, all over Aotearoa. I rode for my tupuna, who signed the Treaty in good faith. Our ancestors fought for our rights, so I rode so their struggles aren’t forgotten.

“I rode for our future. Māori wards mean real representation. They mean decisions about our lives are made for us, with us, not just about us." He told the crowd.

At 10, Karetai-Barrett helped deliver a petition to the steps of Parliament seeking to remove the provision for community polls to overturn council decisions to introduce Māori wards.

Under law introduced by the coalition government, councils that established a Māori ward in 2020 without a public referendum had the option of either scrapping the ward or holding a binding public poll during the October 2025 local elections.

The legislation will spark a raft of local referenda around the country.

The Whakatāne High School student’s message to those opposed to Māori wards was to think about it a bit more.

“We came to these exact steps and brought a petition to stop the referendum on Māori wards. Fast forward to now, and this current government has decided, ‘Nope. We’re not having these Māori wards anymore.’

“And I’m saying, ‘Well... yeah, we are.’”

Karetai-Barrett (Kai Tahu, Kāti Māmoe, Waitaha, Rapuwai) had hoped to deliver his message to the Prime Minister, but his request to Christopher Luxon was turned down.

Instead, the leader of the Labour Party, Chris Hipkins, joined others to meet him on the cold Pōneke wintry day.

“I think Jack has shown incredible leadership, I think we should recognise his leadership, his energy, but also the values and principles that he’s standing up for.

“Māori shouldn’t be treated differently to non-Māori. If councils can establish something like a rural ward without a referendum. Why can’t they establish a Māori ward without a referendum?”

Karetai-Barrett’s route went through small towns to avoid state highways and to find safer cycling.

Most of the time, he was cycling alone.

He walked and cycled the 87km each way from Whakatāne to Tauranga and back during the April school holidays.

Although at 15 he can not vote himself, he had a clear message for rangatahi and those who can vote.

“For anyone that can’t vote, just remember when you can. Vote yes to Maori wards - and if you can’t tell your parents to.”