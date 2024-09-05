Wellington City Council votes to keep Te Whanganui-a-Tara Māori Ward

Wellington City mayor Tory Whanau says Māori wards not only create good outcomes for Māori but also for everyone in the city.

“Creating avenues for Māori representation in decision-making ensures we uphold tangata whenua perspectives, we create a true partnership with mana whenua, and we honour Te Tiriti,” Whanau said.

Whanau said she was proud of the steps the council had taken to ensure it was acting as true partners of Te Tiriti o Waitangi at local government level.

“It is vital we continue to ensure our council reflects our city through effective representation and constructive change,” she said.

“In 2021 the council voted overwhelmingly in favour of creating a Māori ward. The decision reflected the best interests of Wellington City as well as the views of the communities.”

Whanau strongly disagrees with holding a poll on the basis it was already agreed by councillors who were elected to represent the views of their constituents.

“The decision to establish a ward also went through extensive public consultation, with 97% of submitters supporting the establishment. In short, we have already consulted with the community on this decision,” Whanau said.

“I am extremely worried that this unnecessary referendum will open us up to bad faith actors who will stoke extremely harmful anti-Māori rhetoric.”

She said in a political climate being defined by division, hostility and attacks on Te Tiriti, it was more important now, than ever before, that the council showed unity on this issue.

Whanau said many councils have voted to retain their Māori wards and many more will.

“My experience has been that many Wellington residents understand, respect, and want to uphold Te Tiriti in decision-making. When we go to a poll I am confident we will be successful in retaining this seat,” Whanau said



