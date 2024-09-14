Free rangatahi hunting wānanga to help mental health

In the heart of Manawatu, the Hakuturi wānanga led by Pania Te Paiho-Marsh (Ngāti Kahungunu) is providing rangatahi with a way to reconnect with nature through hands-on hunting and traditional practices.

The programme was sparked by a growing need to address the mentl health crisis among New Zealand’s youth.

“When I see my babies contacting me all the time and nothing being done, I’m like, okay, I’m gonna go and do it,” Te Paiho-Marsh says.

“It opens space for rangatahi where I’m not talking to them, I’m just listening. And a lot of the time—that’s just what they need—they need a space to feel listened to.”

Providing support to grieving whānau

Beyond healing, Hakuturi also provides vital support to grieving whānau. Some of the meat gathered during hunts is distributed to families in need during tangihanga (funerals). This gesture provides practical support during difficult times.

“This shouldn’t have to be a problem in New Zealand,” Te Paiho-Marsh says.

Safety is also at the core of the wānanga. One of the main lessons focuses on responsible firearm handling. “The firearm does not leave me. That bolt, the magazine stays on me at all times. It’s about how to -action and inaction,” she says.

The first day is dedicated to ensuring participants understand the responsibilities and safety precautions of hunting before they take action.

Personalised approach to healing through nature

With only up to three rangatahi taken on at a time, the Hakuturi wānanga is an intimate, personalised experience. Te Paiho-Marsh, who also hosted Wahine Toa Hunting in 2018, provides close mentorship to her participants. “I may just take one or I may take two. The next wānanga I’m taking is two sisters who just lost their father. I’m not going to add another one to that because this wānanga is for them only,” she explains.

Although the programme is based in Manawatu, rangatahi come from all over Aotearoa to participate. As Mental Health Week draws near, the value of initiatives like Hakuturi becomes more evident. Despite its small scale, the programme plays a vital role in helping youth heal and reconnect with their heritage and the environment.