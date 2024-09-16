Ticket promotion for largest haka attempt during Te Wiki o te Reo Māori

Up to 10,000 people are expected to gather at Eden Park on September 29 to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest haka. Photo: supplied

With the attempt to take back Aotearoa’s title from France for the Guinness World Record’s largest haka at the end of the month, two organisations, HAKA Stand as a Nation, and Te Taura Whiri, have announced a ticket promotion for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

Running from Monday, September 16 until Saturday, September 21, tickets will be $10 per adult and $5 per concession for both participants and spectators.

Don’t fret if you’ve already bought tickets, either; prior ticket holders are eligible for two free spectator passes for every full-price ticket they purchased.

Dame Hinewehi Mohi DNZM (Ngāti Kahungunu/Ngāi Tūhoe), cultural ambassador for HAKA, said she and the team were very excited to take on the challenge in two weeks.

“We are thrilled that Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori has enabled us to offer these promotional prices on tickets so that more New Zealanders can take part.”

Dame Hinewehi Mohi. Photo: supplied.

“Haka is a unique symbol of Aotearoa, it is undeniably ours and it is recognised and revered around the world, we need to bring this record back home. We’ve already sold more than 4,000 participant tickets but we want to smash this record not just break it.

“We also want to fill the stands at Eden Park with spectators, so we are calling on everyone to get behind us and be a part of this record attempt,” Mohi wrote in a statement.

She said haka was more than just an event.

“It is a powerful statement of national pride, cultural heritage, unity, and a landmark occasion to create a new world record and reclaim the title from the current holders, the French.”

Tumu Whakahaere Te Taura Whiri, Ngahiwi Apanui-Barr, (Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau a-Apanui, Ngāti Hine), said the haka is a way for Kiwis to engage with te reo Māori.

“Haka is unique to our country, and we are proud to support this kaupapa and return the world record to the place the haka belongs.”

Around 10,000 people from multiple cultural backgrounds are expect to show up to Eden Park to perform the most known haka, Ka Mate, which was composed by Te Rauparaha, chief of Ngāti Toa Rangatira.

Those who are participating will receive training videos as part of their ticket to make sure Ka Mate is done “authentically and accurately all participants” with their being different ones for tāne and wāhine.

The event will take place at 6pm with 14 local artists making an appearance such as Anika Moa, Che FU, Pere, Rob Ruha, and many more.

Free public transport is included with the tickets.

Those unable to make their way to Eden Park in Auckland can do the ‘Haka at Home’ via a live stream by Microsoft Teams.

Current ticket holders should contact Ticketek to claim their two free spectator tickets by calling 0800 TICKETEK (842 538), or those wanting to buy tickets can got to the Haka Record website.