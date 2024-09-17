Comanchero gang faces over 130 criminal charges after three-year investigation

After three years of a huge police investigation, nearly all of the members and associates of the Comanchero Motorcycle Gang are facing 137 criminal charges.

Those charged include 17 officeholders, 10 patched members and 14 prospects of the gang.

Within the investigations there were four phases; Operation Embargo, Operation Scuba, Operation Brewer and Operation Avon.

During these phases since 2021, police seized:

206 kilograms of methamphetamine (equating to NZ$215,913,000 million in social harm if it got into the community);

1.76 kilograms of cocaine (equating to $657,500 in social harm);

2.6 kilograms of cannabis;

15 firearms;

1,184 rounds of ammunition;

five properties;

14 vehicles, including motorbikes;

41 Comanchero patches;

$ 9.2 million in assets restrained;

$1.275 million in cash; and

more than 250 electronic devices seized.

This led police to allege the gang was operating as an organised criminal group, committing crimes such as a complex money laundering operation; drug importation and supply operations; and a ‘commission’ scheme to fund, among other things, military-style training for some of its members.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said this investigation was the single-biggest blow to the Comancheros’ operations since Operation Nova.

“Police have dealt a blow right to the heart of this gang’s alleged activities. It is an exceptional outcome and shows the dedication of police investigators over the course of three years.

“I would like to acknowledge our investigators within the National Organised Crime Group, led by Detective Superintendent Greg Williams,” he wrote in a statement.

This big bust is believed to have had a significant impact on the gang’s ability to conduct future illegal operations.

“From the very beginning, there has been a multi-agency effort to continuously target, disrupt and enforce criminal activity that has been taking place.

“This has resulted in significant criminal prosecution cases as well as assets and profits being stripped away from their grasp.”

Customs, Corrections and Inland Revenue helped police in the investigations.

“This sends a message that there will be an all-of-government response to the criminal offending, and misery that criminal groups continue to plague our communities with,” Coster said.

Operation Scuba

Operation Scuba - Comanchero patches seized Photo: NZ Police

Starting in July 2021, the National Organised Crime Group ran operation Scuba.

It primarily investigated complex money laundering allegedly committed by the gang.

Coster also alleged the profit from illegal activities was used to fund the gang’s criminal offending and acquisitions.

Police restrained assets worth $5.8 million. Those included two properties, one being the ‘Southside’ pad in Weymouth.

Operation Scuba - bike seized by Police. Photo: NZ Police

In total $5.8 million worth of assets were restrained, including the two properties.

“The operation terminated in March this year, resulting in 11 people being charged.

“This included professional facilitators who, it will be alleged, did the money laundering for the gang,” the police commissioner said.

Operation Brewer

The second phase, Operation Brewer, was a combined operation between the police and Customs.

This phase saw 200kg of methamphetamine being discovered in farm machinery, after six search warrants were carried out across Auckland.

Eight people were charged with a variety of serious drug-related offences.

Operation Avon

Operation Avon - firearms seized by Police. Photo: NZ Police

Operation Avon saw every single patched member of the Otautahi chapter be arrested.

The third phase target regular cash and drug runs between Auckland and Christchurch.

Operation Avon - Bikes seized by Police. Photo: NZ Police

Seventy warrants were carried out across Christchurch, Dunedin and Auckland.

Twenty-two people were charged with a variety of serious offences.

Operation Embargo

Operation Embargo was the final phase, with the National Organised Crime Group seeking evidence about an alleged message sent out to Comanchero members three years ago.

The directive allegedly ordered members to follow rules being set up around the ‘commission’.

Coster said the commission was alleged to have generated funds used to buy a gang headquarters, two businesses and firearms.

Operation Embargo - Comanchero patches, firearms and cash recovered by Police. Photo: NZ Police

“Police will also allege that these funds were being used to carry out military-style training of 15 of its members by a trainer brought into the country for this purpose.”

Allegedly there was a $5,000 commission on every kilogram of drugs sold by their members.

This phase saw 62 search warrants carried out on residential properties and vehicles across Aotearoa.