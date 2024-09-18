Man charged with murder of Ariki Rigby

Ariki Rigby's body was found in a vehicle in River Road Recreational Reserve on 5 September 2022. Photo / NZ Police

This article was first published by RNZ.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the murder of teenager Ariki Rigby, whose body was found in a burned-out car in a Hawke’s Bay reserve two years ago.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said Hawke’s Bay police arrested an Auckland man today and charged him with the murder of Rigby.

Rigby, 18, was killed in September 2022, during an unplanned holiday to see her father and stepmother.

Her body was found in a dark grey Toyota Corona in River Road reserve near Havelock North.

The arrested man - who was living in Hawke’s Bay at the time of Rigby’s death - was arrested in Favona.

He has also been charged with arson and will be appearing in the Manukau District Court tomorrow

De Lange said police will be seeking a remand in custody without plea, so the charges can be transferred to Napier District Court.

He said the family had been informed of the arrest.

“While they are very pleased that someone is being held to account for Ariki’s death, it doesn’t lessen the hurt and pain they have at the loss of Ariki, who would have turned 21 later this month.

“I would like to acknowledge the investigation team, who have worked tirelessly to get this result, and also those members of our community who have assisted our enquiries.”

Police failed to realise there was a dead body in the burned out car when they first checked on it. Officers visited the car after a caller told police on 3 September 2022 that they thought they had seen the body of an animal on the floor in the back of the vehicle, but the body was not discovered until 5 September.

At the time of Rigby’s funeral, a family spokesperson said she was a beautiful, passionate person, who lived life at “full throttle”.

Earlier this month, the family released a fresh plea for information, saying in a statement that they were still hurting.

“She had her whole life ahead of her and was taken from us far too soon.

“Ariki would have turned 21 later this month and instead of celebrating with her, we are left holding onto the memory of our beautiful girl who we wish dearly was still with us today.”

- RNZ