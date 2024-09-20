‘Bold move’: Auckland University making course covering Treaty of Waitangi compulsory

This article was first published by RNZ

The University of Auckland admits a new compulsory course for first-year students is a bold move but says it will prepare them for university and work life.

Waipapa Taumata Rau will teach knowledge of the Treaty of Waitangi, New Zealand history and skills such as methods of thinking.

The ACT Party said it was a form of indoctrination and could damage the university’s reputation.

But pro vice chancellor Māori Te Kawehau Hoskins said students will benefit from the various units which include critical thinking, academic writing and working in groups.

“We have taken the bold move to create a course that will address preparedness issues and support our students to be successful at university.”

Hoskins told Checkpoint part of that was addressing the interests of employers and professions and to show them the university’s students have knowledge of te ao Māori and New Zealand history.

Such knowledge was a requirement for the teachers’ council, for example, she said.

Hoskins said the university had created 2.5 hours of central content that could be used across five courses that will be taught by each faculty.

“Every undergraduate student averagely does eight courses per semester and this will be one of the courses that they do in their first year at Auckland University.”

Hoskins said she was confident the university had enough tutors able to teach the course.

“We are happy with how our teaching teams are shaping up for this course.”

International students will also be required to take the course.

Hoskins said many opted to come to New Zealand because they enjoyed the “cultural vibrancy”, Māori people and Māori world.

The university was in its pilot phase this year, with the course officially being rolled out in 2025.

Checkpoint, RNZ