Watch live: Judges for Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 to be named

The official launch for Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 is set to get underway at 10 o’clock this morning.

Judges for the national kapa haka competition’s 2025 iteration are expected to be announced, as leaders across te ao Haka arrive to learn more of what next year holds for them.

Watch live on Facebook:

Next year’s event will be hosted in Ngāmotu / New Plymouth between February 25 and March 1.

Te Matatini chief executive Carl Ross is expected to announce the judges once the event begins, which is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The event is brought to you live in a collaborative effort by Te Ao Māori News, Te Karere, Te Reo o Te Uru, and Te Matatini Society Inc.

You can also watch the live stream on the Te Ao Māori News homepage and MĀORI+.