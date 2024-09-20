What’s streaming on MĀORI+ for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori

'Kairākau' and 'Mō te Ātea' are just some of the reo Māori shows available on Māori Plus for Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori.

As Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori draws to a close, you might be hoping the reo Māori magic of the last week doesn’t go anywhere.

Luckily, Whakaata Māori‘s streaming platform MĀORI+ has new reo Māori content being added every day.

Below, we take a look at the new, the old, and the interesting content available to celebrate Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori.

Kairākau: Season Four

Promotional poster for 'Kairākau' season four. Image / MĀORI+

Synopsis: Step inside the world of historic Māori warriors, Kairākau, as they each battle for life and death.

Description: Kairākau’s fourth season premiere arrived on MĀORI+ on Thursday, September 19 at 9 pm. The full te reo Māori show (with English subtitles) is set in pre-colonial Aotearoa and takes us inside the lives of three prominent chiefs doing whatever it takes to keep their people safe and maintain their chiefly honour.

How to stream: All four seasons are available on MĀORI+.

When to watch: New episodes are released on Thursdays at 9 pm.

Te Pētihana Reo Māori 50 Years

The Māori Language Petition March in 1972.

Synopsis: Commemorating the 50th anniversary of the presentation of the Māori language petition in 1972.

Description: This documentary, produced in 2022, tracks the Māori language petition march in 1972, which eventually led to the creation of Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori / Māori Language Week, as well as the protection of te reo Māori as an official language of Aotearoa New Zealand.

How to stream: Streaming now on MĀORI+.

Mō te Ātea

Promotional poster for Mō Te Ātea. Image: MĀORI+

Synopsis: Mō te Ātea embarks on a journey across the nation to conduct interviews with kaitito about the origins of their mōteatea. Following these interviews, these stories come to life through animation.

Description: This Te Māngi Paho-funded show marries animation, interviews, and archival footage together into a blend of inherently Māori storytelling, delving into the motivations and creative drivers of seven contemporary kaitito (composers) keeping the ancient artform of mōteatea alive.



Its first season began streaming during Matariki, with the final episode released just last month.

How to stream: Streaming now on MĀORI+.

More content:

Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga | Official Launch

Join us in the unveiling of the festival’s branding, which showcases the unique qualities of the people, the region, the ancestral legacy, and the spiritual connection to the land.

Home of Haka | Te Whare Haka

All the big developments and performances in te ao Haka.

Te Ao Māori News | Daily news bulletin

Your leading Māori news provider bringing you the latest news as it happens, delivering a more inclusive approach to Māori news by connecting directly to our communities.

Coming soon:

Te Ātea

A documentary about the journey of the ‘Black Canvas’ hikoi in 2024, held in Waitangi and initiated by renowned Māori artist and activist Tame Iti.

Streaming Sunday, September 22.

Whakanuia

Join host Julian Wilcox and a star-studded lineup of special guests as we honour the life and times of two of our greatest Māori icons, Dame Hinewehi Mohi and Tame Iti, in a fun-filled two-part special.

Streaming Friday, September 27.