‘Incredible opportunity’ to improve region’s Māori health

Elijah Pue has been appointed the inaugural manu taiko/chief executive of Te Mātuku Iwi-Māori Partnership Board. Credit: Supplied via LDR

The Iwi-Māori Partnership Board representing iwi from Taumarunui to Whanganui has appointed its first manu taiko/chief executive as it powers up for new responsibilities in the health sector.

Te Mātuku Iwi-Māori Partnership Board (IMPB) will formally welcome Elijah Pue when he starts in the new role at the end of October.

Pue said Te Mātuku had an “incredible opportunity” before it to frame unique ways of changing and influencing the health system to improve outcomes for Māori and all those who live in the rohe.

“I look forward to the journey ahead and am committed to leading a strong team to realise the dreams and aspirations of our people,” Pue said.

Te Mātuku manu tohikura/co-chairs Honey Winter and Mike Neho said they were pleased to have someone of Pue’s calibre at the helm.

“This is a critical step in our journey and contributes to ensuring that the health system meets the needs of whānau in the Te Ranga Tupua rohe.”

Pue has worked as mātaiawa/general manager corporate at iwi-governed health and social services provider Te Oranganui since 2022. His background includes experience working in parliament, the public sector, local government, with iwi and in Māori health.

Te Mātuku is made up of representatives from 11 iwi stretching from Ngā Rauru Kītahi to Ngā Wairiki-Ngāti Apa, and from Ngāti Hāua to Tūpoho.

IMPB were created in 2022 under the previous government to support the health sector to meet the needs of their communities.

When the new government disbanded Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority, Health Minister Shane Reti retained IMPB, saying he would expand their roles to encompass healthcare planning and delivery, including making funding decisions to meet local health needs.

Reti said IMPB would begin commissioning services in July 2025 and would need to be ready for their new responsibilities by January.

