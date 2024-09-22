‘Don’t forget your roots’: Seven sleeps until Aotearoa’s haka world record attempt, Six60 joins the party

The list of entertainers supporting Aotearoa’s attempt to wrestle back the title of the world’s largest haka has got a high-profile new addition.

Six60 is set to join local stars, including Alien Weaponry, Che Fu, Kings, Ria Hall, Rob Ruha, Anika Moa and Hollie Smith, providing entertainment at Ngā Ana Wai, Eden Park next Sunday, September 29.

“Having one of New Zealand’s most successful bands join our line up is a dream come true,” says Dame Hinewehi Mohi (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāi Tūhoe), the cultural ambassador for haka and co-founder of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust.

Six60 have been touring Europe and are scheduled to play this week in Paris and Amsterdam, followed by two shows in Australia before returning to Aotearoa to be part of the event.

To make it home in time, the band has moved their travel plans forward and will return directly after their performance in Sydney on September 28.

“We hope that having Six60 making the commitment to be there excites people even more to get their ticket and join us.”

France holds the current Guinness World Record for largest haka, set in 2014 by a group of 4,028 participants, almost a decade ago to the day. That challenge was organised by Mazda France and a local rugby in Brive-la-Gaillarde, near Toulouse.

It’s hoped that as many as 10,000 performers of all cultural backgrounds will help bring the world record home to Aotearoa, which Whakaata Māori will broadcast live.

The “nation-building occasion” is part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, co-founded by Dame Hinewehi and named after her daughter Hineraukatauri. Funds raised will enable the trust to continue delivering life-changing music therapy.

Tickets for the family-friendly event are $10 per adult and $5 for concessions and include free public transport to the event.

The event starts at 6pm on Sunday, September 29 at Ngā Ana Wai, Eden Park with the official record attempt set to take place later in the evening.