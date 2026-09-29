Former Speaker Adrian Rurawhe passes

Former Speaker of the House and Labour MP Rt Hon Adrian Paki Rurawhe (Ngāti Apa, Whanganui) has died following a recent illness.

His whānau announced his passing this morning, saying they were coming to terms with a significant loss to their whānau, Te Hāhi Rātana, his iwi of Ngāti Apa and Whanganui, and his former colleagues in Parliament.

“Ka noho ana mātou i raro i te kapua pouri. Kua hinga te pou o tā matou whanau, mokopuna o te Haahi Ratana, kaiwhakawhirinaki o ngā waihotanga a Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana, mokopuna o te Anga Raiona.

“Haere ki te okiokinga o tātou te tangata. Haere atu rā, e moe.”

Whānau and whakapapa

Rurawhe was the son of the late Wereta and Mihi Rurawhe and brother of Christina and Michael, Jackie and Gwen, Gaylene and Cedric, and Walter and Toni.

He was the mokopuna of former MPs Matiu T.W. Rātana and Iriaka Rātana, and of Paki and Meipara Rurawhe.

His whakapapa to Rātana and Parliament ran deep. Rurawhe followed members of his own whānau into the Māori seat that became Te Tai Hauāuru.

Before entering Parliament, Rurawhe served as chair of Ngāti Apa and worked in the health and education sectors.

Parliamentary career

Rurawhe entered Parliament in 2014 as the Labour MP for Te Tai Hauāuru and represented the electorate until 2023.

He served as Assistant Speaker from 2017 to 2020 and Deputy Speaker from 2020 until his election as Speaker of the House in August 2022.

Following the 2023 general election, Rurawhe returned to Parliament as a Labour list MP. He remained an MP until February this year.

During his final term, he served on the Māori Affairs Committee and held Labour spokesperson responsibilities including Whānau Ora and Associate Māori Development.

Tangihanga arrangements

Rurawhe will lie at Whangaehu Marae ahead of his burial at Ngā Puketuurua, Rātana Pā.

Further details will be announced by the whānau.

Piriwiritua Rurawhe is the official spokesperson for the whānau.

E te rangatira, haere ki te okiokinga o ō tūpuna. Haere atu rā, e moe.