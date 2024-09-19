Whakaata Māori to broadcast world’s largest haka attempt at Eden Park

Eden Park will host the national attempt to reclaim the title of World's Largest Haka. Photo: Haka Stand as a Nation

Whakaata Māori will broadcast Aotearoa’s ambitious bid to reclaim the Guinness World Records title for the largest haka ever performed next Saturday, September 29.

The Eden Park event is expected to host up to 10,000 participants who will perform the world-famous haka Ka Mate, composed by Ngāti Toa Rangatira chief Te Rauparaha.

Whakaata Māori will broadcast the event live across Māori+, TikTok, and on linear television, with Whakaata Māori kaihautū Shane Taurimu expressing the organisation’s immense pride in being a part of this significant cultural celebration.

“Kapa haka is not just a performance art - it is the heartbeat of our culture. It empowers communities, sustains te reo Māori, and reaffirms our identity. Through haka, we honour our past, celebrate our present, and build a stronger future for our people.”

Taurima also acknowledged the contributions of Ngāti Toa Rangatira, the iwi that has long protected the Ka Mate haka’s legacy, as well as Dame Hinewehi Mohi, co-founder of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust, for her lifelong advocacy of te reo Māori.

“Dame Hinewehi’s journey - from her groundbreaking performance of the national anthem in te reo Māori at the 1999 Rugby World Cup to her continued advocacy for our language - remains a source of immense inspiration for us all.”

20th anniversary celebrations

The event forms part of the Raukatauri Music Therapy Trust’s 20th-anniversary celebrations, with funds raised going to life-changing music therapy services.

The trust, named after Dame Hinewehi’s daughter, Hineraukatauri, has played a pivotal role in supporting individuals through the healing power of music.

As haka participants prepare to surpass the current world record of 4,028 performers — set in France a decade ago — training videos included with their tickets will guide performers through the actions and lyrics.

The videos are intended to ensure the authenticity of the performance, with tailored instructions for both tāne (men) and wāhine (women).

Adding to the occasion, a star-studded line-up of 14 of Aotearoa New Zealand’s leading bilingual musicians, including Anika Moa, Che Fu, Rob Ruha, and the Topp Twins, will perform throughout the evening, contributing to the celebration’s festive atmosphere.

Tickets are still available, priced at $10 for adults and $5 for concessions, which include free public transport to Eden Park.

Tickets are available at www.hakarecord.co.nz.

Note: Te Ao Māori News is the news division of Whakaata Māori.