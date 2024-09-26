Ngāti Porou’s Darren Crosby appointed NZ Navy’s ‘top sailor’

Ngāti Porou’s Darren Crosby has been appointed the Royal New Zealand Navy’s “top sailor”.

The Tokomaru-born warrant officer communications warfare specialist will be officially promoted to warrant officer of the navy on Friday.

His role as advisor to the chief of navy involves speaking for the sailors and elevating matters affecting the people, command, leadership and management of the regular and reserve forces.

“There’s a deep sense of pride and duty in upholding the Navy’s proud traditions,” Crosby said in a NZDF release earlier this month.

“The responsibility of advocating and supporting our sailors and their families is really important to me.”

A former Gisborne Boys’ High student, Crosby joined the navy as a radio operator on his 19th birthday following 7th form.

“I had wanted to join the Navy since I was at intermediate school after I visited frigate HMNZS Wellington during an open day in Gisborne.

“After finishing at Gisborne Boys’ High School, I went to the Gisborne Recruiting Office and started my application.”

During his career, he has served on HMNZS Southland, Te Mana, Te Kaha, Canterbury and Wellington.

Crosby was promoted to warrant officer in 2007 and has held positions as Devonport naval base whole ships coordinator, career manager for the operations trades, warrant officer leadership development, and the command warrant officer to the deputy chief of navy.

He describes his best experiences as two consecutive multinational interception force deployments to the Arabian Gulf enforcing a UN embargo on Iraq, with HMNZS Wellington in 1995 and Canterbury the following year.

Crosby left the navy for several years around 2010, working in Gisborne as the chief security officer at the courthouse, the Gisborne Herald said.

“It’s the sacrifices, the successes, and the dedication that have brought us to this point. Our history is not just a record of the past; it is the foundation upon which we build our future,” Crosby said, reflecting on where the navy has come from.

“Our Navy has a proud tradition of service, excellence and commitment to Aotearoa. But as we look to the future, we must be prepared to evolve, to strengthen and harden, and to lead in new and innovative ways of doing business.”

Crosby’s brother Thomas told the Gisborne Herald, “We are all very proud of him.”