Sacré bleu! Even the French can’t believe haka world record is theirs

Up to 10,000 people are expected to gather at Eden Park on September 29 to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest haka. Photo: supplied

As Kiwis prepare to reclaim the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest haka, some from New Zealand’s French community were shocked to learn France holds the title.

The current record was set by the French in 2014 with 4028 participants at the Stade Amédée-Domenech attempting Ka Mate - the haka made famous by the All Blacks which originates from the iwi Ngāti Toa Rangatira.

“I was very surprised. I actually could not understand because haka is such a unique part of Aotearoa,” Diane Clayton said.

Clayton who works in the tourism sector, is originally from Paris and moved to Aotearoa 20 years ago.

She said French people had a deep connection to rugby and were also interested in Māori culture in general, but had to be careful with appropriation.

TJ Perenara of New Zealand leads the Haka prior to the Rugby World Cup 2019 Group B game between New Zealand and Namibia at Tokyo Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

“For me, it was like if someone said the record for the the biggest number of people singing La Marseillaise was in New York, I’d be like, what the heck?

“If you’re going to do it, you really need to understand where it’s coming from, understand the words used. It’s telling the story of your land and your people,” she said.

“I think people focus too much on the physical aspect of it because it looks like a war dance and it’s very expressive, but it’s so meaningful. There is a real danger that people completely skip that part which is essential.”

Some members of the 2014 record-breaking crowd at Stade Amédée-Domenech appear to have drawn moko on their faces - a traditional Māori tattoo connected to the whakapapa of the wearer.

Ngāti Toa kaumātua and pou tikanga Taku Parai said if that was the case, they “overstepped the mark”.

“They’ve done something they think relates to our culture, to our custom but it’s just completely disrespectful,” Parai said.

“I think we, as Māori, would never endeavour to do that to any other culture. It’s just crazy.”

Parai said it wasn’t the first time people who weren’t aware of the culture had tried to do the haka and “completely messed it all up”.

“They missed the mark big time. There’s so many elements missing. They thought, let’s go for the world record, but then did [the haka] in a fashion equivalent to Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.”

Anyone wanting to attempt a haka should educate themselves about how to do it properly and appropriately, Parai said.

On Sunday, members of Ngāti Toa and Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei will lead the haka record attempt at Auckland’s Eden Park.

Photo / Supplied

Parai said he was looking forward to bringing the title home.

“There’s been a huge honest attempt to get people to come along and help us get it across the line, so we’re looking forward to it, and Ngāti Toa will definitely be involved in teaching people how to do it properly.”

Among the participants will be Gwilim Evans, a massive rugby fan. Evans is originally from Paris and has been living in New Zealand for 10 years.

He too was surprised to learn the French held the title and was looking forward to bringing the “record back where it should be”.

He said both cultures shared a deep bond over the love of rugby and there was some fascination with the haka as performed by the All Blacks.

“The fact that you honour your culture and you present it before a rugby game is something that is quite impressive. It’s very strong and powerful.

“My wife being part Māori is looking forward to us being there [on Sunday] with our two girls and being part of it … It’s coming home.”

Haka, at Eden Park, Auckland, Sunday, September 29. Gates open at 4.30pm, participants need to be there by 5pm. Registrations close at 5.30pm. All participants must be on-site and registered by this time to be eligible for the official world record attempt. Rehearsals start at 5.30pm.

Tickets can be purchased at $10 per adult and $5 for concessions at www.hakarecord.co.nz.

For more information on the charity recipient Raukatari Music Therapy Trust visit www.rmtc.org.nz.

- Stuff