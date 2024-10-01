Indigenous Taiwanese MP Chen Ying committed to serving her communities, encourages other women

Taiwan legislator Chen Ying is no stranger to politics. She first entered politics in 2005 and has spent her political career striving to achieve better outcomes for her people.

She was born in the southern district of Taitung and is from the Puyuma tribe. She says she entered politics with the Democratic Progressive Party to achieve real change for her people of the Lowland Aboriginal Constituency.

This week she headed back to the Legislative Yuan, the highest legislative chamber in Taiwan to discuss the bills currently before the House and to seek answers from officials on the impact the legislations have on indigenous communities. She recognises the importance of her role.

“Working in the parliament, I have more power to help other people achieve their goals and I can help my people to preserve our languages and get back our land."

MP Ying says her connection to Te Ao Māori runs deep. Her connection to the Kingitanga goes back some years. She was a part of the diplomatic conversations that saw the late Kingi Tuheitia go to Taiwan for medical treatment. In 2017, the king awarded her a royal medal for her efforts.

The connection also saw her make the trip to Aotearoa in early September to attend the King’s hui mate and the coronation of Te Arikinui Kuini Ngawaihonoitepo.

Taiwan's envoy in New Zealand Joanne Ou, legislator Chen Ying, and Auckland Taiwan office chief Kendra Chen at the Maori royal coronation. (supplied/MOFA photo)

“That’s very sad, it happened all of a sudden.”

She is a part of a community of indigenous female politicians who are committed to effecting change for their people. She says that more need to use their voice.

“For indigenous people in Taiwan, a lot of the tribes, they’re centred on women. Women are the leaders.

“Compared to men, women have a lot of advantages like resilience, carefulness and patience. So, women politicians are expected to excel or maybe behave better,” she said.

It’s a job that she says is an opportunity to keep doing good for her people