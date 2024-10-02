‘Kākā-tastrophe’: Department of Conservation urges Wellingtonians to check roofs for kākā

This article was first published by RNZ

The Department of Conservation is warning of kākā hiding in Wellington eaves and attics.

Breeding season for kākā is in full swing from September through to April.

And an attic is prime real estate for these feathered flat-hunters, ranger David Moss said.

“We’ve had a few calls from people checking for rats in their attic and finding a parrot with a large beak looking back at them instead.

“Rangers corralled a kākā in the attic of a house in Aro Valley last week, and we expect it won’t be the last one.”

North Island kākā have a conservation status of At Risk-Recovering under the New Zealand Threat Classification System.

One of the biggest threats to the kākā is loss of habitat, as they require large tracts of forest to thrive.

They also nest in hollow trees, and if there are none nearby it can make unsecured attics an attractive option.

Moss added mated pairs will be looking for sheltered, enclosed spaces for nesting sites.

“Old houses with large attics are ideal, especially if there’s a hole in the roof they can squeeze through or make larger.

“They can sound a lot like rats or mice, so definitely check for birds before baiting or setting traps to avoid catching some kākā in the crossfire.”

Kākā can be very destructive and determined to find the ideal nesting place, and could do serious damage to homes and especially insulation, Moss added.

He advised to call 0800 DOC HOT (0800 362 468) if a kākā or other native bird is found.

By RNZ