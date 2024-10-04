Clutha declares a state of emergency as weather storms through

Clutha District Council has declared a state of emergency due to a closure of State Highway 1, north of Milton on Friday.

“We expect more surface flooding and there will be more road closures.

“We advise people not to travel. If you do need to travel, drive to the conditions and do not drive through road closures.

“You can call us on 0800 801 350. If it is an emergency, call 111,” the council said in a statement.

Mt Zion Church has been set up as a community centre.

On Thursday, north of Clutha, Dunedin declared a state of emergency due to the harsh weather and flooding, with three highways blocked. It was later extended to 11pm tonight.

River flows are forecast to remain extremely high 🟣 (relative to normal) over next 36 hours.



So, even when the rain ends, it will take time for river flows to return to near normal levels 📉. https://t.co/6tBDDJV928 pic.twitter.com/LNhlDhpsSo — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 3, 2024

Niwa has called it the wettest day for Dunedin in a century.