Taiwan tattooist is tapping into traditional artform

Although the art of tā moko is well known here, in Taiwan it is a different story where it has largely disappeared.

But now Taiwan tattoo artist Cudjuy uses traditional tapping methods to mark indigenous patterns and art onto the skin of his clients. He says with the help of other artists across the Pacific, he has found a style to revitalise this lost art form.

Descended from the Paiwan tribe, Cudjuy Patjidres has been a tattooing practitioner for most of his life, beginning his journey with modern methods since his high school days.

However, there was a turning point for Cudjuy. Witnessing traditional tattooing practices on different islands around the Pacific spurred him onto his current path.

“In the past 10 years there has been a big change, especially for the tribal community and especially for the families. It has become very important for them to connect back to their own family history and to create their family linkages,” he says.

For the past 10 years Cudjuy has been using traditional methods of tattooing to help revitalise the style of moko of his ancestors.

“The first time I witnessed Hawai’i, Samoa, Tahiti when they do the traditional tapping, I was shocked. I was shocked, and then I began to learn those traditional techniques.”

Recent statistics show in Taiwan, there are more than 23 million people of whom there are close to 594,000 indigenous people.

He is hoping to one day see the return of traditional facial markings.

“The facial markings are not as popular but for the Saisyat people, there are three different indigenous tribes that have traditional facial tattoos. I have one Saisiyat student, and I am trying to help him with his nanny to give her the traditional tattoo, but hopefully in the future you will see a whole bunch with those markings who are connected to their culture.”

There are 16 recognised indigenous cultures in Taiwan and seven of them follow traditional tattooing. Cudjuy’s biggest aspiration is to share this knowledge right across the land.

“Although there are only seven I only need to teach one and then they can spread that, as a seed. So this way our traditional culture won’t disappear.”