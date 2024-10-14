Attendees express frustration over ‘poorly organised’ festivals

Over the last two weekends, thousands of music lovers descended on Australia and New Zealand for two of the most anticipated festivals in the hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeat scene. Promised Land (Gold Coast) and Eden Fest (Auckland) drew fans from around the Pacific and the world, many of whom enjoyed the events and are already eager for next year’s version.

However, not everyone left satisfied, with some attendees expressing frustration over disorganisation and unexpected changes.

Stan Walker at Eden Fest 2024. Source / Trust Stadium Facebook

Artist pullouts spark frustration

Bernard Kumar, the founder of both festivals, spoke to Te Ao Māori News before both festivals and admitted that last-minute artist cancellations were one of the toughest aspects of running a festival. “You just can’t plan for it,” he said. The Eden Fest lineup, which once appeared packed with star power, quickly unravelled with the absence of big names singer Miguel and rapper Busta Rhymes.

The sudden withdrawal of these two headliners sparked outrage from some fans who had paid between $178 and $269 for their Eden Fest tickets who felt they were no longer getting what they’d paid for.

“I only bought my ticket to see Miguel and Busta Rhymes, and both of them pulled out,” one disgruntled fan said.

“We only found out when the set times were released on Thursday ... There was no official statement. Surely we should get a partial refund.”

This sentiment was echoed by several attendees who felt that the festivals did not live up to their expectations, saying that the events were “poorly organised.”

Louise Opetaia, a fan of Jorja Smith, was turned away from the festival after arriving at 7:10 p.m. due to a rule prohibiting entry after 7 p.m.

“I had to work all day and only wanted to see Jorja,” she said.

“When I got to the entrance, security told me it was a ‘hard no’ for anyone after 7 p.m. I understand they (security) were just following orders, but why was that even a rule? It doesn’t make sense to turn people away, and we were sober too!”

Aaradhna performing at Eden Fest 2024. Source / Trusts Arena Facebook

General admission vs VIP

The disparity between general admission (GA) and VIP experiences became another sticking point, particularly at Promised Land. VIP tickets, which promised better views and shorter lines for bathrooms, left many feeling short-changed.

Complaints surged over the placement of fences separating GA and VIP, with some GA attendees saying they could barely see the artists on stage.

In response, Promiseland organisers took to Facebook to announce changes: “Moving forward, Promised Land will no longer have separate GA and VIP areas. We’ve listened to your feedback, and there will be no barriers separating festival-goers. Everyone will enjoy the same views across all stages.”

While some welcomed the decision, others suggested further improvements for those paying extra for VIP tickets.

“Make VIP worth it by having better amenities like cleaner bathrooms or faster entry,” one commenter suggested.

Another voiced concerns, calling it “a recipe for fights”.

Local acts and scheduling issues

At Eden Fest, the early scheduling of local artists such as Aaradnah, Corrella, and Stan Walker also drew criticism. With the first act on stage at 11:30 a.m. and the headliner performing at 9:30 p.m., many fans arrived too late to see the local performers.

“They didn’t get the tautoko they deserved,” one festivalgoer remarked.

Eden Fest set times

Crowd control issues were another major point of complaint. Some attendees at both festivals described chaotic scenes, with overcrowding and intoxicated people contributing to a dangerous atmosphere.

One attendee reported, “People were vomiting in the VIP section right at the front, causing fights. There was no clear entry or exit, and it just became a mass of people pushing and shoving in all directions.”

Te Ao Māori News has contacted a festival organiser and is still waiting for a response.

