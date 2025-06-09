Ko ngā uri o Tūhourangi i whakakao, ko ngā mahi haka te take

Tūhourangi marae, Ōtūkawa was busy over the weekend hosting the Tūhourangi festival for the first time in its history.

To mark the special occasion, the Tūhourangi ki Ōtūkawa group entertained those in attendance.

11-year-old Kaihaka, Misskaa Biel, is a descendant of Tūhourangi and was determined to show the strength and presence of Tūhourangi by the sea.

“He mea nui tēnei kaupapa ki au, i tū au e toru ngā wā mo tēnei kapa haka ā roopu, he tino aroha nui au ki tēnei roopu.

“He tino pai ki te tū ki te taha o ōku Whānau me te whakaaro ka tino pai te tū mō mātou kia tino pai te tū mo te katoa.

“E hīkaka ana mātou, mātou te Whānau o Tūhourangi ki Ōtūkawa kua rite ki te tū, ki whakaatu atu hoki ki te whānau whānui o Tūhourangi, kei konei tonu mātou te ahi kā, i tēnei taha ki tai,” she said.

The festival has been ongoing for years. According to Kaiako haka, Brennan Hohepa-Barrett, the establishment of this festival at Tūhourangi ki Ōtūkawa is something their ancestors once dreamed of.

Ngā tamariki a Tūhourangi

“Mei kore ngā tamariki kua kore tātou koirā pea te tino Whāinga o ēnei Mahi, ko te pae tata ko ēnei Ahurei, ko te pae tawhiti kia tū pakari ai tātou i waho atu o Tūhourangi ki Ōtūkawa.

“Ko te hiahia kia koke, kia ahu whakamua, kia mau tonu ki tō mātou Tūhourangitanga, kia mau tonu ki ngā tikanga tuku iho, ngā haka ake o Tūhourangi, Ngā Waiata ake o Tūhourangi, kia noho anō hoki i raro i te Whakawhanaungatanga,” he said.

Tamariki at Tuhourangi Festival: Photo AUKAHA NEWS

Tūhourangi trustee, Rangitihi Pene, was over the moon to be in attendance with his Tūhourangi relations at Ōtūkawa. According to him, the deep legacy within Tūhourangi is still very much alive and felt.

“Kei te kite atu kei te piki haere te Wairua o te iwi o konei a Tūhourangi ki tai na reira ka tū Tuatahi Kaore e kore ka pahū ka haruru mai te ataamira i ā rātou i te kaha o tēnei whaituā o Tūhourangi.

“I te paraire kua tahā ake nei koia tērā ko te tekau tau o te rironga atu o Mauri Ora Kīngi nareira ko ia tētehi kei roto i ō mātou Whakaaro, ko ia te tauira pea.

“He whakanui tō tātou Tūpuna Whare a Tūhourangi katahi i tūwhera mai ōna tatau i roto i ngā tau e rua ku apahure ake nei, koinā te tino pitomata i tō mātou tū i te rā nei, te whakatairanga i ngā kaupapa katoa o Tūhourangi ki Ōtūkawa”