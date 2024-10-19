Te Pūnuiotoka: Everything you need to know about next week’s hui ā-motu

Te Pūnuiotoka is the third hui-ā-motu this year, and the first hosted in Te Waipounamu.

Ngāi Tahu, the iwi with the largest takiwā in Aotearoa, is gearing up to host the third hui ā-motu next week.

The event is a direct response to the late Kiingi Tuheitia, who in January said “Let the four winds speak”, and “Ngāi Tahu, we must come to you”.

The eventi s to be hosted at Tuahiwi Marae between Rangiora and Kaiapoi, north of Ōtauta hi Christchurch, the home of Ngāi Tūāhuriri.

It marks the first of 2024’s hui-ā-motu to be hosted in Te Waipounamu.

Numerous kaikōrero are scheduled to speak, including representatives from the Canadian first nations, the Tulo Centre for Indigenous Economics, independent and influential commentators from here in Niu Tīreni, as well as the Ngāi Tahu Research Centre.

A central focus of the hui will be Indigenous economics and tribal institution-building.

Read more:

Speaking to Stuff, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu kaiwhakahaere Justin Tipa said those concepts “are not kaupapa that we dreamt up yesterday. This is something that Ngāi Tahu has been working towards for more than 10 years now.”

The hui will mark one of the first major engagements for Te Arikinui Kuini Ngawaihonoitepo, the eighth Māori monarch who succeeded her father Kiingi Tuheitia following his death in late August.

The event can be live-streamed here, and Te Ao Māori News will partner with Tahu News and Aukaha News to bring you live coverage.

