Kuini Nga wai hono i te po needs to carry kotahitanga forward, advisor says

Kuini Nga wai hono i te po has ascended the throne of the Kiingitanga.

Her father, Kiingi Tuheitia who died one week ago, was laid to rest yesterday.

A group of 14 rangatira - known as Tekaumaarua - conferred to decide who would succeed him, and to consult with other iwi and rangatira.

Speaking on Morning Report, Tekaumaarua chairperson Che Wilson said although the advisory council’s name meant 12 in te reo, it was more of a “concept rather than a number”.

Manuhiri at Tuurangawaewae Marae during the announcement of Kuini Nga wai hono i te po Photo: Layla Bailey-McDowell / RNZ

“It’s based on King Pootatau, King Tāwhiao and their council ... they leaned into the term connected to the disciples [of Christ].”

The process for appointing a new kiingi or kuini was agreed to by iwi leaders throughout Aotearoa, rather than the privy council, he said.

“Our job was to facilitate the hui, with ariki Tumu Te Heuheu - the paramount chief of Ngāti Tūwharetoa - presiding over the hui.”

As chairperson, his role in the hui was to guide the process and “allow our people to speak”, he said.

“It was a really good process, we focused in on attributes - not just for the role, but also how we then support the new monarch. And we had a really good talk.”

Wilson had been present at the 2006 hui for the appointment of the Kiingi Tuheitia, and said he was taken there to ensure consistency.

“There were about seven young people at that hui, and I was taken there by my elders ... Sir Archie Taiaroa, who took me in. He was at the decision of King Korokī‘s tangi for Dame Te Atairangikaahu ...

“So it was important that we maintain that process this time, of ensuring that there will be somebody who is alive in at least 30-plus years.”

Rangatahi react during the announcement of Kuini Nga wai hono i te po. Photo: Layla Bailey-McDowell / RNZ

The new kuini would need to build on the kotahitanga movement, Wilson said.

Earlier this year, iwi turned out in force at Tuurangawaewae in response to a rare royal proclamation from Kiingi Tuheitia to come together.

“Our hopes are that she takes her time to get used to the role, while maintaining some momentum.

“She still needs to mourn her father, but there’s some momentum that her father has created for te iwi Māori with the different hui-aa-motu, and as she gathers her breaths we’re there to support her...

“Kotahitanga is often translated as unity, but I see it as unity of purpose.

“People think it means you’ve got to be the same. You don’t need to be the same, and I think if she can continue that momentum of kotahitanga...

“Because what Kiingi Tuheitia did yesterday - you had gang members next to each other, you had people in suits, people in gumboots. There’s a photo online of her with the grave diggers.

“He was able to connect to all walks of life, and already she wanted to acknowledge the people who did the last work on her father.”

