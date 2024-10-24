10,000 more tamariki to receive healthy lunches at ECE

Starting in 2025, an additional 10,000 economically vulnerable preschoolers will receive healthy school lunches, after a $4 million boost from the government to KidsCan.

Since 2019, only 6000 students have received the lunches across 200 early childhood centres, and those meals have been funded solely by donations.

From next year 10,000 more ākonga (learners) will be provided with kai.

KidsCan’s CEO Julie Chapman said the organisation was thrilled with the new support.

“We know the huge difference it makes.

”Teachers at the centres we support say children are happier, healthier, and more engaged in learning and playing.

“Research shows the preschool years are a crucial period of brain development that set a child up for life. The right food plays a big part, and we’re happy that this funding will mean more children in poverty get the nutrition they desperately need.”

The kai currently provided to the tamariki includes macaroni cheese with hidden vegetables, shepherd’s pie, spaghetti bolognese and chop suey.

Alongside hot meals and sandwiches, children also receive fresh fruit and yoghurt.

To find out who was eligible for the new lunches, the Ministry of Education used the new Early Childhood Education (ECE) Equity Index. Not every centre on KidsCan’s waitlist made the cut, but those that had would be contacted later this month with those who accept the programme to get support starting February 2025.

“This is fantastic news for the early childhood centres who meet the criteria for this programme. The fact that we will still have a waiting list highlights just how tough times are – we are facing record demand as more and more families just can’t make ends meet.

“The continued generosity of our amazing donors and business partners is crucial - we’re committed to ensuring that every child receives the support they deserve,” she said.

The new centres which do receive the new lunches will not receive the extra perks current ECE centres have under KidsCan, such as jackets, shoes, gumboots, and health products, due to restrictions in government funding limiting spending for food.

Associate Education Minister David Seymour said the funding came from the money saved in his healthy school lunches programme reboot.

“This was possible because of this government’s financial prudence. The additional funding is realised capital from cost savings in the new healthy school lunch programme, which I announced earlier this week.

“The first 1,000 days are key to a child’s development. I am proud this government can innovate to provide help for even more children who need it,” he said.

On Tuesday he claimed the government cut costs in half with his new programme.