Canterbury school celebrates new whare

Te Ao Mārama, Rangiora High School’s new cultural learning centre is open for enlightenment. Photo: supplied by David Lowe, Rangiora High School

The opening of Rangiora High School’s new whare has been a long time coming, board of trustees presiding member Simon Green says.

The school opened the $1.8 million cultural learning centre, Te Ao Mārama, with a pōwhiri last week after a nine month build.

‘‘It was fully board funded and it has been a long time coming,’’ Green said.

‘‘We are embarrassed it has taken this long, but we are proud we are here and we are able to provide this nice space for students to celebrate their culture.’’

Up until now, Te Reo and kapa haka lessons have been held in an old prefab building across the road from the main school site.

Rangiora High School’s kapa haka group welcomes visitors to the official opening of the school’s new whare. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Green said the next major project for board is developing a new performing arts centre for the school and wider community, while it continues to invest in the whenua (school farm).

Principal Bruce Kearney paid tribute to former principal, the late Peter Allen, who had the foresight to employ a Te Reo teacher and establish a whānau classroom for Māori students back in 1990.

‘‘We have built this in a time when it is acceptable to build things like this, whereas Peter created something we didn’t have before.’’

He described the new whare as ‘‘simplistic and beautiful’’

‘‘It is all about form and function,’’ he said.

The new building will be used as a classroom, to host performances and for functions.

Rangiora High School principal Bruce Kearney (left) watches on while associate principal Remihana Emery leads a waiata. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

‘‘Come summertime this is where we will have concerts and performances for our music and drama students,’’ Kearney said.

‘‘So it will be a performing arts centre as well, until we can build a purpose-built one.

‘‘One of the first things I said post-earthquake was we’ve got to stop building things which only open on weekdays or on Sundays.’’

Kearney said the new whare will be a space for the community, as well as the school, and for all cultures.

The 176sqm building has a fully equipped kitchen.

It can provide a classroom for 30 student desks, seat up to 100 people for performances or 40 people for dining, and 20 people sleeping.

The name, Te Ao Mārama, which means the world of enlightenment, was gifted to the school by Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.